Shivaji Memorial: Congress, NCP allege graft, violation of norms

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the opposition parties — Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — have alleged corruption and violation of norms, including Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines, in awarding the work of the proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial project in the Arabian Sea and demanded a judicial probe in the matter.

On Tuesday, Congress and NCP, addressing the media jointly, accused the BJP-led government of failing to take the much-touted project to its conclusion. “Two senior accounts officers wrote three letters to CAG’s Accountant General of Maharashtra highlighting several irregularities in the project while it was being awarded to the contractor. One of the accounts officer has clearly said negotiation with the lowest bidder on cost that led to change in scope of work is a violation of CVC norms,” said Sachin Sawant, general secretary and Congress spokesperson.

Sawant further said that the accountant had warned that cost reduction through negotiation may result in substandard work and any reduction in scope of work may impact the project adversely.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Mallick further alleged that the BJP used Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s name to come to power in the state but didn’t lay a single brick of the project. “Despite no work done, who in the government was pressuring the senior officers from the accounts department to clear the contractors’ bills,” asked Mallick, adding that an expense of Rs 80 crore have been shown as spent on the project.

The project is being executed by the Public Works Department, which is held by senior cabinet minister and BJP president Chandrakant Patil. Responding to the opposition’s allegations, Patil said, “The charges levelled by the Congress-NCP spokespersons are hollow and baseless. The opposition for 15 years could not take the project even one step ahead. They know their failure. These nitpicking is an outcome of their frustration and disappointment for failing to do anything for the Shivaji Memorial.”

Patil further said that the allegations that the government has sanctioned funds for the project without laying a single brick is absolutely wrong. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s descendents along with their followers have all come to the BJP, which has badly hurt the Congress-NCP, which could not honour Shivaji. Now, when they see the BJP government working on the Shivaji Memorial, it is causing heartburn,” he added.