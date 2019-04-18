Shiv Sena’s Shewale visits nine Jain temples, reaches out to community

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on Wednesday, Shiv Sena candidate Rahul Shewale visited nine Jain temples in his constituency in an attempt to reach out to the community. He also spoke about renaming the King’s Circle railway station on the Harbour line as ‘Parshwa Dham’ railway station after a Jain saint. Shewale is contesting from the Mumbai South Central seat.

Starting his day at 6.30 am, Shewale visited the Jain temple in Matunga. Then, he went on to visit three more Jain temples in the Matunga area and five in the Sion area. “Considering the sentiments of the community, I have raised the issue of renaming the King’s Circle railway station as Parshwa Dham. It is now pending with the Union government. I will follow it up,” said Shewale. Parshwanath is the 23rd of Jainism’s 24 tirthankaras and there are many temples devoted to him in India. The Jain community in the Matunga area revere the saint.

Shewale said he had also raised the issue of changing the nomenclature of the government holiday from ‘Mahavir Jayanti’ to ‘Mahavir Janam Kalyanak’ as per Jain mythology. After taking blessings in the nine temples, Shewale inaugurated an election office in Sion in the presence of Mumbai BJP chief and legislator Ashish Shelar and BJP legislator Prasad Lad.

While his roadshow was supposed to start at 9 am, it was delayed due to the temple visits till 12.15 pm. After he arrived at the Shiv Sena shakha near the police line in Wadala, Shiv Sena and BJP workers, who had gathered in large numbers since morning, welcomed him. The roadshow started with Shewale getting onto a campaign chariot. It then went on to Sewri TB Hospital, Sewri Cross Road, National Market, RA Kidwai Road, Spring Mill chawl, police line along with other areas.