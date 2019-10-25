In Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s tweet, a (not so subtle) warning for BJP

On the day an editorial in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna warned the BJP “not to show arrogance of power”, the party MP Sanjay Raut tweeted an image of a tiger — wearing a clock locket — sniffing a lotus.

Raut shared the image on his official handle with the caption: “Amazing satire cartoon! Don’t mind it’s Diwali …”

Incidentally, the tiger is Sena’s poll symbol, the clock NCP’s and lotus belongs to the BJP, its alliance partner.

On Thursday, former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said the assembly results have thrown up an “interesting possibility”, but stopped short of indicating if the Congress and NCP will align with the Sena – which he termed as the ‘lesser evil’ (compared to BJP) – to form the next government in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Friday had a big headline on its front page, proclaiming that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has the “keys to power” in Maharashtra.

The Sena also opined that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has emerged “more powerful” than Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. It cited the Satara bypoll, which was held along with the Assembly elections, where NCP leader Shriniwas Patil defeated Shivaji Maharaj’s descendant Udayanraje Bhosale by some 80,000 votes.

Bhosale had defected to the BJP after winning the Satara Lok Sabha seat on an NCP ticket in May.

In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, while ally Sena bagged 56. The NCP bagged 54 seats and the Congress emerged victorious in 44 seats.

