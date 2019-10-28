‘Itna sannata kyon hai bhai’: Shiv Sena jabs BJP yet again, this time on economic slowdown

Even as BJP and Shiv Sena continue to bicker over the power-sharing formula in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party Monday took a fresh potshot at the Centre over the economic slowdown.

Advertising

In its editorial piece Saamna, the Shiv Sena borrowed an iconic dialogue from Hindi blockbuster movie ‘Sholay’ to target the BJP-led central government, saying why there was so much “silence” in markets on the occasion of Diwali.

“…Itna sannata kyon hai bhai?” (why is there so much silence) is the question resonating everywhere on “silence” over the future of the country and Maharashtra,” the editorial read.

Using the famous dialogue, the Sena, which is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, raised questions over what it termed as the “gloomy” picture of the economy, and blamed the government’s decisions of demonetisation and “faulty implementation” of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the present economic situation in the country.

Advertising

Also Read | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena still in hunt for CM’s post, BJP likely to offer Deputy CM

“Markets have lost shine as sales figures have dropped by 30 to 40 per cent due to the looming fear of slowdown. Industries are suffering while some manufacturing units have closed down, leading to joblessness,” the publication said. “On the other hand, the government is also forced to draw funds from the RBI’s reserves. There is silence in markets on Diwali, but foreign companies, through online shopping platforms, have been filling up their coffers with the country’s money,” it rued.

Pointing out that the farmers were the worst hit as their crops, which were ready to be harvested, were damaged due to the untimely rains recently, the piece said, “Unfortunately, nobody talks about how to bring farmers out of this.”

On Sunday, Sena warned the BJP that it had the “remote control of power” in Maharashtra despite securing fewer seats in the recently held assembly elections. “The Sena won fewer seats this time, 56 compared to 63 in 2014, but it has the remote control of power,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wrote in his column ‘Rokhthok’ in ‘Saamana’.

On Thursday, immediately after the results were announced, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had reminded the BJP about the “50:50” power-sharing formula. Thackeray is reported to have told his legislators on Saturday that the party wanted the Chief Minister’s chair for half of the government’s five-year term, and would explore other options if the BJP didn’t agree.

In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena has sought “equal sharing of power” ahead of government formation, while the BJP is learnt to have offered the Deputy Chief Minister’s post to its ally in Maharashtra. A formal decision on the posts is likely only after Monday.

In the 288-seat Assembly, the BJP has got 105 seats, down from 122 in 2014. The Sena won 56 seats this time, as compared to 63 in 2014. The BJP also has the support of 17 independents/ rebels, taking its overall tally to 122 seats.