Shiv Sena manifesto released, no mention of tree preservation

The Shiv Sena on Saturday released its election manifesto in which it promised to provide Re 1 clinics across the state, meals at Rs 10 and complete farm loan waiver for indebted farmers.

For Mumbai, it has promised to construct a 226-acre central park within the Mahalaxmi Race Course and also talked about setting up urban forests on unused government land to tackle rising pollution. However, despite Sena’s opposition to the felling of trees in Aarey Colony for the Metro car shed, the manifesto does not make any mention of preservation of trees.

The manifesto, released by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray, stated that clinics will be started across the state that will provide complete health check up for residents at Re 1. As part of its affordable food for all policy, Sena has promised to set up 1,000 centres where people can get access to meals at Rs 10.

It promised to provide free education for all girls from economically weak families and start 15 lakh apprenticeships for graduates in the state. The manifesto said that 2,500 dedicated buses will be started at the taluka level to ferry all students from school or colleges to their villages.

It further spoke of providing Rs 10,000 annually to small and marginal farmers and a complete loan waiver for all indebted farmers.

For Mumbai, the manifesto promised the complete concretisation of the eastern and western express highways and the creation of public toilets and restrooms under major flyovers. It also promised opening of 24X7 establishments in non-residential areas to boost tourism and slashing power tariffs by 30 per cent for domestic consumers.