Shiv Sena list ready, most MPs likely to be retained

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the list of candidates has been finalised and would be released in the next two days. A Sena MP said the party is likely to field most sitting MPs. “There will be very few changes,” the MP said.

Advertising

Another Sena leader said that the party’s leadership has received complaints against Osmanabad MP Ravindra Gaikwad from workers. “Gaikwad apparently did not maintain good rapport with the workers,” he said.

According to the Sena leader, the party had left two seats — Satara and Hatkangale — to its alliance partners during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The Satara seat was given to the RPI while Hatkangale was given to the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna. “The Sena never fields a candidate against NCP MP Udyanraje, a decedent of Chhatrapati Shivaji, in Satara. The BJP seems to be keen on fielding Mathadi leader Narendra Patil from Satara. So, we might exchange the Satara seat with the BJP,” he said. Click here for more election news

Another leader said that the BJP also seem keen to field its candidate on the Maval Lok Sabha constituency, which is with the Sena now. “A decision will be taken based on which constituency is offered to us. We will be keen on getting a constituency in Mumbai,” said the leader, adding that the Sena might field its candidate on Hatkangale seat.

Meanwhile, the Jalna seat was also discussed in a meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. “Sena’s Arjun Khotkar has formally withdrawn from the race and state BJP president and MP Raosaheb Danve will contest from Jalna. Khotkar has been promised a Cabinet portfolio after the Assembly polls,” said a Sena office-bearer. VISHWAS WAGHMODE