Sena’s latest swipe at BJP: Arrogance will turn you to dust

Less than 24 hours after the Maharashtra Assembly results, the Shiv Sena upped the ante against its ally BJP stating that people do not take kindly to the display of arrogance of those in power. The Sena cadre has also simultaneously mounted a campaign on social media promoting Aaditya Thackeray – who made his electoral debut from Worli in Mumbai – as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

“The citizens of Maharashtra have given a message through EVMs. Do not be arrogant or else you will be turned to dust. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was confident till the last minute that highest number of BJP candidates will win through EVMs but the BJP could not win 63 seats (in final tally, 59) out of 164,” the editorial in Shiv Sena mouth piece Saamana said.

Comparing the 2019 electoral outcome with 2014, it said, “There was no (BJP-Sena) alliance (in 2014). The seats have reduced in 2019 despite the alliance. Though the saffron alliance got the majority, the Congress-NCP reached the 100-seat mark. The people entrusted them with the responsibility of a strong opposition. This is a lesson taught to the ruling parties,” the edit said.

The Sena also took a swipe at the Chief Minister’s state-wide Mahajanadesh Yatra to propagate the work done by his government in the run up to the elections. The Saamana’s front page carried a headline in which it struck off Maha from the Mahajanadesh tagline. It also claimed that the Sena now held the key to power. On social media, Sena MP Sanjay Raut, executive editor of Saamana, shared a cartoon showing a tiger (Shiv Sena symbol) holding a lotus (BJP symbol) on one hand and a clock (NCP symbol) around its neck.

Meanwhile, hoardings were put up in Worli mentioning Aaditya as future CM and congratulating him for his victory from Worli. Many Yuva Sena office bearers also started sharing posts on social media mentioning Aaditya as the state’s future CM. Sena leaders said a meeting of all newly-elected party MLAs has been called Saturday afternoon.

“Uddhav ji will interact with the newly-elected Sena legislators. It is likely the MLAs may insist on making Aaditya the next CM,” said a Sena leader adding that the party chief may discuss government formation with them.

On Thursday, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had reminded the BJP about the 50:50 power sharing formula immediately. “We all know that when the alliance was forged before the Lok Sabha polls, the 50:50 formula was decided. There is no need to hide it now. It was also decided that the seat sharing would be 144-144. BJP state president Chandrakant Patil had then said I should understand the BJP’s problems in seat sharing. I understood their problems and accepted a smaller share of the seats. But, if their problems are going to increase, then I can’t understand all their problems,” he had said.