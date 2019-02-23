Shiv Sena district coordinator from Ahmednagar quits after party ties-up with BJP

Following the announcement of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in the state, the Shiv Sena coordinator in Ahmednagar district, Ghanshyam Shelar, quit the party on Thursday, along with some workers.

Sena leaders said Shelar was upset as he wanted to contest the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat and he had been preparing for it for some time.

“I was told to start the preparations for the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat in October and a rally was also held. It was made clear to me that there will be no alliance with the BJP,” Shelar said. BJP MP Dilip Gandhi represents the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Shelar, who was the district president of the NCP, had joined the Sena three years ago. He was then appointed as the district coordinator.

“For the past three years, we have run a bitter campaign and levelled allegations against the BJP leaders. Now, how can we campaign for them after the alliance? So, I quit the party, along with my followers,” Shelar added.

Shashikant Gade, Sena’s Ahmednagar district head, said: “He might contest the polls from other parties. The old shiv sainiks have not left the party. Those who came with him have quit.”