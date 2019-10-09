Shiv Sena chief condemns politics of revenge, says power should not be misused

Condemning politics of revenge, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said power should not be misused. Thackeray’s statement comes in the backdrop of Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice to his estranged cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray and alleged money laundering case against NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

In the second part of his interview published in the party’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the Sena chief said, “Don’t know about the ED.

But misuse of CBI is not new. You reap what you sow.”

Claiming that the Opposition leaders, who were being probed by the ED, were “not clean” he said: “Power should not be misused. I’m of opinion that there should not be politics of revenge.”

Replying to a query on if he, too, was facing the ED pressure, the Sena chief said: “What is ED? Don’t tell me such things. Why one should fear if he hasn’t done anything wrong. I am a fighter’s son. I am not scared. Don’t experiment on me.”

On the raging issue of tree felling in Aarey Colony, considered as Mumbai’s ‘green lung’, Thackeray said the Sena is not opposing the Metro car shed, but the site where it is proposed to come up.

“Development doesn’t mean building someone’s graveyard. The proposed car shed in Aarey is opposed by Mumbaikars and not by Shiv Sena. It is not my party’s personal issue. We need the Metro and development of the city. It would be meaningless if we lose something more valuable while trying to gain something,” the Sena chief said in the interview.

“The murderers of Aarey trees will have to pay a price for cutting the trees…the murderers of Aarey trees will be responsible for damage to the environment,” he added.

He also said that Sena has supported the locals on the Nanar oil refinery project. “After Chief Minister’s statement of reconsidering Nanar project, there has been a lot of resentment among the locals. This is not a game to do this or that. The project has been shifted from there. The Sena’s stand to oppose the project was not for my personal gain or the party’s selfish interest,” he stated.