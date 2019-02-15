Shiv Sena-BJP alliance talks positive: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held a formal meeting to discuss pre-poll alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

During the hour-long meeting at Matoshree, the two leaders placed before each other their concerns and explored the middle path to strike a mutual formula, said sources.

The meeting comes ahead of Thackeray’s tour of drought-hit Marathwada region next week.

Following the meeting, Fadnavis told mediapersons: “We held discussions on various issues, including pre-poll alliance. At this moment, I can only say the meeting was very positive. The outcome of the meeting was very positive.”

The CM added that Uddhav raised some important issues related to agriculture, which concerns farmers. “BJP also shares the same concerns on all issues related to farmers or cross-border terrorism. There cannot be two views on such issues,” said Fadnavis.

Referring to Pulwama attack, he said: “The attack is extremely cowardly and highly condemnable. The nation stands with the supreme sacrifice of our CRPF men. The nation will not take this attack lying down.”

Earlier in the day, senior Sena Minister Subash Desai had called upon Fadnavis at his residence Varsha. This was followed by Fadnavis visiting Matoshree late evening.

To placate Sena ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP may accommodate its concerns and allow it to play the role of a big brother in the Assembly polls, scheduled to be held in October, sources in the party have said. The BJP, however, will retain the upper hand in the Lok Sabha elections, they added.

The BJP is reportedly ready to offer 145 seats to the Sena and settle for contesting 143 seats in the state Assembly polls.

In Lok Sabha, while it wishes to contest 26 of the 48 seats, it can give 22 to Sena.

Advertising

Sena has also set its eye on the CM’s chair, sources said, adding that the BJP has suggested that the top post will automatically go to the party that wins the most number of seats. However, to mollify the Sena, the BJP has indicated

that both the parties can share the post for two and a half years.