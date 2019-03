THE SHIV Sena on Friday announced 21 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, re-nominating 17 sitting MPs and dropping Osmanabad MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who had assaulted an Air India staffer in 2017. However, the candidates for Palghar and Satara seats are yet to be announced.

Among those in the list are Union minister Anant Geete from Raigad; Arvind Sawant from Mumbai South; Rahul Shewale from Mumbai South Central; Gajanan Kirtikar from Mumbai North West; Rajan Vichare from Thane; Shrikant Shinde, son of Sena leader and Minister Eknath Shinde, from Kalyan; and Vinayak Raut from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.

The party has also fielded Sanjay Mandlik from Kolhapur, Dhairyshil Mane from Hatkangale, Hemant Godse from Nashik, Sadashiv Lokhande from Shirdi, Shivaji Adhalrao Patil from Shirur, Chandrakant Khaire from Aurangabad, Bhavana Gawali from Yavatmal-Washim, Prataprao Jadhav from Buldhana, Krupal Tumane from Ramtek, Anandrao Adsul from Amravati, Sanjay Jadhav from Parbhani, Shrirang Barne from Maval, Hemant Patil from Hingoli and Omraje Nimbalkar from Osmanabad.

A Sena leader said that since there was a lot of opposition from party workers, who accused Gaikwad of not maintaining a good rapport with them, the party has nominated Nimbalkar from Osmanabad. The incident at the IGI airport in Delhi had dented the party’s image a lot, the leader added.

On Friday, BJP leader and president of Annasaheb Patil Backward Economic Development Corporation, Narendra Patil, met Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. “It was a courtesy meeting and don’t read too much into it,” said Uddhav. However, a Sena leader claimed that Patil, a Mathadi leader, may join the party on Sunday during the joint rally of Shiv Sena and BJP in Kolhapur and is likely to be fielded from Satara.

Srinivas, son of late BJP MP Chintaman Wanga, is likely to be fielded from Palghar. “The candidates for Satara and Palghar will be announced on Sunday,” the leader said.