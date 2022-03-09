Shikohabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Shikohabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Shikohabad Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Mukesh Verma. The Shikohabad seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Shikohabad ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

shikohabad Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Kumar BSP 1 Doctorate 57 Rs 1,54,02,605 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,31,210 ~ 6 Lacs+ Basudev Sharma Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 5th Pass 41 Rs 11,62,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Verma SP 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 3,63,16,362 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 10,52,297 ~ 10 Lacs+ Om Prakash Verma BJP 1 Graduate 50 Rs 3,24,37,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 35,90,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ Prity Mishra All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 8,82,500 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radhey Shyam Bharatiya Kisan Parivartan Party 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 26,90,500 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shashi Sharma INC 1 12th Pass 65 Rs 42,69,620 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 7,02,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Sheelendra Kumar Verma AAP 1 Graduate 40 Rs 94,35,403 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 15,38,623 ~ 15 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Shikohabad candidate of from Mukesh Verma Uttar Pradesh. Shikohabad Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Shikohabad candidate of from Om Prakash Verma Uttar Pradesh. Shikohabad Election Result 2012

shikohabad Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Om Prakash Verma SP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 97,25,199 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Arvind Kumar INC 1 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 4,18,89,204 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 16,18,531 ~ 16 Lacs+ Bhanwar Singh Dhangar Alias Bhanwar Singh Baghel IND 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 29,16,984 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 4,76,861 ~ 4 Lacs+ Krisna Gopal IJP 1 8th Pass 38 Rs 2,60,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Laxmi Narayan BJP 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 6,92,54,226 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Tiwari IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 1,95,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Verma BSP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 58,45,357 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neelam JD(U) 1 Graduate 49 Rs 6,23,25,697 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Nira Singh IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 4,55,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahat Afroz Muslim League Kerala State Committee 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 57,12,430 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Singh Yadav RLM 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 1,95,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdas Savita IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramvir Singh BKPP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 37,38,673 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramvir Singh Yadav Advocate IND 1 Post Graduate 55 Rs 67,30,584 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 3,71,677 ~ 3 Lacs+ Sanjay Singh Yadav IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 62,00,759 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 8,35,600 ~ 8 Lacs+ Vidhya Ram IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 5,28,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

