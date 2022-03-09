Shikarpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Shikarpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Shikarpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Anil Kumar. The Shikarpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Shikarpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

shikarpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Kumar BJP 2 12th Pass 59 Rs 16,50,48,340 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 75,00,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ Arasad Ali IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 40,45,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashughosh Kumar Nirmal AAP 1 Post Graduate 48 Rs 5,50,55,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Kiranpal Singh RLD 0 Post Graduate 74 Rs 4,15,19,159 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mu Rafik BSP 4 Literate 60 Rs 1,41,47,628 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Nishant Kumar Sharma IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ranavir Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 54 Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Sohan Singh Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Literate 33 Rs 28,000 ~ 28 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ziaurrahman INC 6 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 67,60,000 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Shikarpur candidate of from Anil Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Shikarpur Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Shikarpur candidate of from Mukesh Sharma Uttar Pradesh. Shikarpur Election Result 2012

shikarpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mukesh Sharma SP 4 12th Pass 30 Rs 10,55,56,733 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 34,57,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ Anil Kumar BSP 1 12th Pass 49 Rs 5,45,27,017 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra JKP 1 Graduate 35 Rs 6,31,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Irshad LD 0 Literate 30 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaiprakash Gupta BJP 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 44,25,266 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Jameel IND 0 5th Pass 45 Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kiran Pal Singh RLD 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 2,86,00,349 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 14,75,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Mukesh PECP 0 Literate 31 Rs 5,59,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar Gotam IND 0 Literate 27 Rs 3,38,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajpal IND 0 Literate 55 Rs 32,28,686 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 44,500 ~ 44 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar Jainwal BC 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 3,85,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Zaheer Abbas PrDP 0 Literate 57 Rs 10,37,293 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Shikarpur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Shikarpur Assembly is also given here..