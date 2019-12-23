Shikaripara (Jharkhand) Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Shikaripara Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Shikaripara Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Shikaripara (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

shikaripara Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Debu Dehri Jharkhand Ki Krantikari Party 0 Graduate 38 Eight Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Ganesh Soren IND 0 12th Pass 28 Six Lakh+ / 0 Habil Murmu IND 0 12th Pass 40 Twenty-Eight Lakh+ / 0 Munni Hansda AITC 0 12th Pass 50 Nine Lakh+ / 0 Nalin Soren JMM 2 12th Pass 71 Two Crore+ / Fifty-Seven Lakh+ Paritosh Soren BJP 0 12th Pass 47 Eight Lakh+ / Thirty Thousand+ Rajesh Murmu JVM(P) 0 12th Pass 37 Eight Lakh+ / 0 Rekha Hembrom Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 0 8th Pass 32 Seventy-Seven Lakh+ / 0 Salkhan Murmu JD(U) 4 Post Graduate 67 Fifty Lakh+ / 0 Shivdhan Murmu LJP 0 10th Pass 56 Sixteen Lakh+ / Eighty-Five Thousand+ Shyam Marandi AJSU Party 0 Graduate 40 Eighty-Nine Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Stephan Besra IND 0 12th Pass 48 Twenty Lakh+ / 0 Sunil Kumar Marandi Jharkhand Peoples Party 0 Post Graduate 41 Five Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

