Shekhupur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Shekhupur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Shekhupur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dharmendra Kumar Singh Shakya. The Shekhupur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Shekhupur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Shekhupur candidate of from Dharmendra Kumar Singh Shakya Uttar Pradesh. Shekhupur Election Result 2017

shekhupur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dharmendra Kumar Singh Shakya BJP 2 Graduate 41 Rs 46,21,093 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 3,94,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Anesh Pal Peace Party 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 7,40,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashish Yadav SP 1 12th Pass 40 Rs 3,46,28,427 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bandehasan Ittehad-E-Millait Council 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 2,25,048 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamta Prasad Mahan Dal 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 1,11,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Km. Sarvesha Devi IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 4,36,053 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Rizwan BSP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 2,07,94,639 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 39,78,439 ~ 39 Lacs+ Priti Kashyap Rashtriya Mazdoor Ekta Part 0 5th Pass 26 Rs 2,23,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 53,000 ~ 53 Thou+ Rajendra Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Illiterate 38 Rs 5,75,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Shekhupur candidate of from Ashish Yadav Uttar Pradesh. Shekhupur Election Result 2012

shekhupur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashish Yadav SP 5 12th Pass 35 Rs 4,11,01,745 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Mishra RLM 1 Post Graduate 27 Rs 25,82,334 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anoop Singh JD(U) 1 12th Pass 40 Rs 3,56,14,259 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 13,65,019 ~ 13 Lacs+ Babu Raza Ahmad RLNP 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 5,60,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhagwan Singh Shakya INC 0 Graduate 56 Rs 2,14,14,837 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Hulasiram IND 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 84,23,000 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Kumar Kashyap BJP 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 23,33,700 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Khan Bahadur JPS 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 21,52,500 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Mohammad Rizwan BSP 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 76,84,000 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 4,66,557 ~ 4 Lacs+ Muslim Khan PECP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 2,31,45,357 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 90,27,958 ~ 90 Lacs+ Muwahid Raza AITC 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 9,41,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Pooja Kashyap JKP 0 5th Pass 27 Rs 9,41,492 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramnath IND 0 5th Pass 33 Rs 3,15,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shakir Husain NCP 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 6,01,645 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushma Sagar IND 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 2,91,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishnu Gopal RPD 0 Literate 31 Rs 5,08,750 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Shekhupur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Shekhupur Assembly is also given here..