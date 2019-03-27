Sheila Dikshit not a serious CM, had no tussle with Centre: Arvind Kejriwal

Amid speculation on a possible AAP-Congress tie up, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at his predecessor Sheila Dikshit, questioning her government’s performance.

Addressing a meeting in Rohini, Kejriwal suggested that Dikshit, who was Delhi CM from 1998 to 2013, had no real tussle with the Centre as she was not a serious administrator. Follow more election news here.

“Sheila Dikshit was the CM for 15 consecutive years. But she never clashed with the Centre. Was she really running the government? If she was really running a government, then why did people choose AAP? If she was running a government then there was no need for us to form AAP,” he said.

The AAP chief contrasted this with his embattled tenure as Delhi CM, marked by a running feud with the Centre, which he said was an outcome of his constant efforts to reform education, health and power in the capital.