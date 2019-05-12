Sheila Dikshit to Delhi CM: Stop spreading rumours about my health

A day after campaigning came to an end in the capital, various parties in the fray found yet another reason to spar — this time over the health of three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

Advertising

Former Delhi minister and senior Congress leader Rajkumar Chauhan, who left the party for the BJP Saturday, called Dikshit, 81, “mentally ill” at a press conference.

Dikshit is pitted against BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and AAP’s Dilip Pandey in the North East constituency.

“Aisa pradesh adhyaksh na toh BJP mein aur na hi Congress mein milega, ki prachaar kar rahi hain aur mike lekar pooch rahi hain ki kaunsi tareek ki appeal karun?,” alleged Chauhan.

Advertising

A four-time member of the Delhi Assembly, Chauhan was Minister of Education and Social Welfare from 2001 to 2003. He was reportedly upset with the Congress for being denied a ticket from North West Delhi, from where Rajesh Lilothia has been fielded.

When contacted, Dikshit told The Sunday Express: “He is just trying to justify joining the BJP. This was his choice; what does it have to do with my health? I had made him a minister in my cabinet. Let him say whatever he wants to; it doesn’t affect my life.”

In the evening, she also targeted AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter: “Why are you spreading rumours about my health? If you have nothing to do, come over and have food at my place. You can see how my health is, have food and also learn to fight elections without spreading rumours.”

Kejriwal was quick to respond: “When did I say anything about your health? Never. My family has taught me to respect elders. I wish God gives you good health and a long life. When you were going abroad for treatment, I had come uninvited to your place to enquire about your health. When should I come to your place to have food?”