Sheila Dikshit gets election campaign going, with some help from son

At her first public meet since filing her nomination, three-time former Delhi chief minister and the Congress candidate from North East Delhi Sheila Dikshit Saturday requested the public to vote for the party and send her to Parliament.

“I am sure the Congress will win from this constituency and you will take me to Parliament. Delhi is the capital and we have to work together to change its picture on India’s map. I consider your presence as a blessing and hope you all will vote for Congress on May 12 and make Rahul Gandhi ji our Prime Minister,” she said in a short speech at Rohtash Nagar.

While Dikshit addressed the public briefly, her son and former MP from East Delhi Sandeep Dikshit did most of the talking. In his 30-minute speech, Sandeep spoke about issues ranging from shortage of hospitals, demonetisation and the Balakot airstrike.

“Five years back, two strange governments came to power in the state and at the Centre. Both of them made false promises and kept people under delusion. The only party that worked in Delhi is Congress and now is the time to redefine the meaning of development in Delhi,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent terror attack in Pulwama, the former MP claimed the Congress, during its time at the Centre, believed in groundwork and not advertising. “After the Mumbai terror attack, the Congress retaliated 11 times but never publicised it. This is how it should be. The Modi and Kejriwal governments only believe in advertising rather than actually working on the ground,” he said while leaving for a roadshow in the locality.

Enthused supporters shouting slogans such as “Button dabega haath par” and “Congress ko laana hai, Dilli ko swarg banana hai” seemed to favour the idea of the mother and son campaigning together. “Do do saansad milenge, ek Sheila ji ke roop mein aur ek Sandeep ji ke,” said Harkesh Kumar, one of the supporters standing at the public meet.

Divided into 10 Vidhan Sabhas, the North East parliamentary constituency will witness a fight between BJP’s sitting MP Manoj Tiwari, AAP’s Dilip Pandey and Sheila Dikshit.

The area also witnessed a roadshow by BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari on Saturday morning. Tiwari said that the Modi government believes in the culture of development and taking all together, while Kejriwal supports a “culture of dharna”. “The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party play politics by creating problems whereas we try to solve the problems of the country and Delhi through a political process and by working to take Delhi on the path of development,” he said.