Shatrughan Sinha’a wife Poonam joins Samajwadi Party, may fight from Lucknow

Poonam Sinha, 69, wife of Shatrughan Sinha, on Tuesday joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the presence of party MP Dimple Yadav in Lucknow and is likely to contest as alliance candidate from the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency.

Shatrughan Sinha had recently joined the Congress.

Though there was no official announcement about the candidature of Poonam Sinha from Lucknow, senior SP leader leader and former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Ravidas Malhotra told The Indian Express that Poonam would contest from Lucknow. She will be pitted against BJP candidate Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress candidate Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

Poonam is expected to file her nomination on April 18 — the last date of filing nomination papers for the fifth phase of polls.

Expressing belief that Poonam’s daughter — actor Sonakshi Sinha — and Shatrughan would campaign for Poonam, Malhotra earlier in the day appealed to the Congress to not field their candidate against Poonam in Lucknow if they wanted to defeat Rajnath Singh. However, late Tuesday Congress announced Krishnam as its candidate.

The announcement of Poonam joining SP was made on the party’s official Twitter handle with a photo of Poonam and Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav.

Earlier in February, Shatrughan met SP president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. While it was declared a courtesy meet, it was speculated that Poonam might be given SP ticket from Lucknow.