It’s my duty to support family: Shatrughan Sinha on campaigning for wife contesting on SP ticket

After some Congress leaders objected Shatrughan Sinha campaigning for wife Poonam Sinha, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Samajwadi Party, the actor-turned-politician said it is his duty to support his family.

Advertising

“It is my duty as the head of the family and a husband to support my family,” Sinha told ANI when asked about the objection raised by Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnan, who complained that Sinha should not campaign for a rival candidate.

Sinha, who recently quit the BJP after more than three decades in the party, said he would campaign for his wife but “not for any other non-Congress candidate”.

Poonam filed her nomination in Lucknow on Thursday where she has been fielded against Home Minister Rajnath Singh by the Samajwadi Party.

Advertising

Rajnath Singh won the Lucknow seat in 2014 by defeating then Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who is now in the BJP.

Lucknow is a prestigious constituency that has voted for BJP since 1991. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee represented the constituency from 1991 to 2004. After he retreated from active politics, BJP’s Lalji Tandon won the seat in 2009.