After BJP’s Patna Sahib seat snub, Shatrughan Sinha to join Congress on Thursday

Rebel BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, known for his sharp criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party, is set to join the Congress on Thursday. The development comes after BJP decided to field Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Bihar’s Patna Sahib seat, where Sinha is the sitting MP.

It remains to be seen if Congress fields Sinha from Patna Sahib against Prasad, a prominent upper caste Kayastha leader. In 2014, Sinha had won on a BJP ticket but subsequently had a fallout with the leadership after he was left out of the Cabinet.

Ever since then, he has been a vocal critic of the party leadership and has been taking potshots at the PM and BJP president Amit Shah on issues like demonetisation and crises in institutions like the CBI and RBI.

A few days back, Sinha had hinted he would not be working under Narendra Modi anymore, tweeting an Urdu verse that implied the Prime Minister may not have a dearth of admirers but the dissident BJP leader would not be one of them.

“Mohabbat karne wale kam na honge, teri mehfil mein lekin ham na honge (you may perhaps have no dearth of admirers, but I would not be among them),” the Patna Sahib MP had tweeted.

In recent months, Sinha has often praised Congress president Rahul Gandhi and was seen in the company of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav. Recently, he said that the claim by NDA leaders of winning all 40 seats in Bihar was nothing but “wishful thinking”.