Shatrughan Sinha says SP candidate wife will make it tough for Rajnath Singh

The Samajwadi Party held a rally in Lucknow’s Hussainabad area on Thursday, where Congress candidate from Patna Sahib, Shatrughan Sinha, campaigned for his wife and SP-BSP-RLD alliance’s candidate Poonam Sinha.

Addressing the gathering, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said this election is not an ordinary one. “The BJP has had five years at the Centre and two years in the state. It is time they tell us what they have done in this time,” Akhilesh said.

He appealed to the people to ensure that voting in this election is done on the basis of development work. “We have ensured maximum work in this area. We have built the Lucknow metro which gave employment to 10,000 engineers in the city. We did maximum development work in the city… We want to know what development work has been done by the BJP government,” Akhilesh said. He also targeted the BJP government in the state over the issue of stray cattle.

“When we were talking about our work during the the 2017 state polls, these people were telling voters that we give more electricity during Ramzan and less during Diwali. They said we are not building ‘shamshaan’ and only focus on ‘kabristan’,” Akhilesh added.

Speaking at the rally, Poonam appealed to the people of Lucknow “to vote for change” and help her win the seat. “The change you want… We will ensure the change is brought in by our alliance,” Poonam said.

Shatrughan told the gathering in old Lucknow that he is at the rally to support his wife. “I would like to tell the youth present here that I have not come here under the banner of a party. I have come here as a social and political activist,” Shatrughan told the gathering.

He also claimed that his wife will be a difficult candidate for BJP’s Lucknow candidate and MP Rajnath Singh. “She (Poonam) will prove to be a difficult candidate for the Home Minister of this country,” he said.

He alleged that this government has not fulfilled any of the promises made by it in 2014. “Their promises were mere “jumlas”. “According to a survey conducted by Azim Premji’s institute, 50 lakh youths in this country have lost jobs in the last two years,” Shatrughan said.