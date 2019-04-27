Toggle Menu
Wanted to say Maulana Azad instead of Jinnah: Shatrughan on his ‘slip of tongue’

Shatrughan Sinha, who is contesting from the Patna Sahib seat in Bihar Saturday said, "Whatever I said yesterday was slip of tongue. I wanted to say Maulana Azad but uttered Muhammad Ali Jinnah."

Congress candidate from Patna Sahib and actor Shatrughan Sinha (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

A day after actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha had invoked Muhammad Ali Jinnah along with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru in the same breath to praise the Congress party, he clarified Saturday that he meant to say Maulana Azad but uttered the wrong name instead.

Sinha, who recently joined Congress after his fall out with BJP, was in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara to campaign for the state Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath, who is contesting from the same parliamentary constituency.

Lauding the Congress leaders for their role in the country’s independence and development, Sinha had said, “The Congress family, from Mahatma Gandhi to Sardar Patel to Mohammad Ali Jinnah to Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi to Rajiv Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. It is their party. They had the most important role in the development and freedom of the country. This is the reason why I have come here (in Congress).”

Sinha, who is contesting on Congress ticket from Patna Sahib seat in Bihar Saturday said, “Whatever I said yesterday was slip of tongue. I wanted to say Maulana Azad but uttered Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”

Having served as the BJP MP from Patna Sahib twice before, the actor-turned-politician faces Ravi Shankar Prasad from the saffron party. The constituency goes to poll on May 19 in the seventh and last phase of the General Assembly elections.

The BJP was quick to react to his gaffe with party chief Amit Shah saying, “Shatrughan Sinha has just joined Congress. Now he is saying that Jinnah was also a great man like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.”

