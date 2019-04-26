Shatrughan Sinha: ‘I paid the price of sticking to truth and principles’

Two-term Patna Sahib MP Shatrughan Sinha, who joined the Congress after the BJP fielded Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from the seat, speaks to Shreyasi Jha about the reasons for his move and his prospects for this election. Excerpts:

What forced you to go against the BJP?

Unfortunately, it was the other way round. I paid the so-called price of being close to Advaniji and the group and sticking to the truth and principles, which of course did not suit them. Lately, the BJP, we all found, has turned democracy into dictatorship. There are so many examples. Supreme Court judges coming out, the way they are playing with the Constitution or the way Parliament proceedings took place, we saw democracy at its weakest. I was vocal from the beginning because I believe the party is bigger than the individual and the nation is bigger than the party. So whatever I said was in national interest. I have always been with the truth and of course they won’t like it. They did every possible thing to make me fall in line, created so many obstacles like pulling out all facilities, from security cover to excluding me from parliamentary committees.

At the same time, as I was the seniormost MP, decent orator, crowd-puller and popular among the leadership, local Bihar leadership started having problems with me… As health and shipping minister, I had brought about several changes… Many from the state and some in the Centre started lobbying against me. I was also forced to leave the party… I suddenly saw in the news that they announced Ravi Shankar Prasad as candidate from Patna Sahib. Then I thought, wo afsana jise anjaam tak laana na ho mumkin, use ek khoobsurat mod dekar chhodna accha (the story that cannot reach a conclusion should be left at a beautiful turn).

Several opposition leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav and Lalu Yadav ji, who is a family friend, requested me to join them. But I joined the Congress for two reasons. One, Rahul Gandhi, the face of tomorrow, within a year of taking over as president won three major states. He proved who the real Pappu is and who feku is. Second, the Congress is the real and grand old party that contributed immensely to independence and nation-building. I am still affectionate to many BJP leaders and will always be. I am against their policies and dual characters.

You have been a long-time BJP man and slammed Congress throughout this period. How do you justify it now?

I never criticised the Congress… I never talk against any individual or party… You won’t find a single statement against Sonia Gandhi, Mayawati, Mamata or Akhilesh because I raise my voice against policies…

Have you taken the Congress route to keep yourself in power?

If a cat is caged, it makes efforts to be free. When you have selfless goals and dreams in your eyes, you need a path. If that path is denied, you will not sit idle… Whatever way you may take, you must reach your destination which is the development of the country.

Your wife is SP candidate from Lucknow against Rajnath Singh with no Congress candidate being fielded, is it part of your deal with the Congress?

Not at all. Mayawatiji and Akhileshji wanted me to contest from Lucknow. I told them I will not change my location… Then they insisted that I bring my wife, who has been instrumental in my political life…

Is the incumbency factor against you, with BJP fielding a known face (Prasad)?

The kind of respect I receive here from all sections of people, I feel connected to them. It could be a factor which could hurt public sentiments if I am not here. People here have known me, worked with me, majority of them believe this constituency got name and fame due to Bihari Babu… I fought for the city and brought development.

Who do you think is anti-national?

No one. All of us are citizens of this country. Be it the soldier guarding our boundaries or youths serving the country in some other way. The term has been coined and propagated by the propaganda machinery. There is neither Hindu terrorism, nor Muslim terrorism. Terrorism is terrorism with no caste and colour.