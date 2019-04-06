Don’t hold any ill will for BJP, was like my family: Shatrughan Sinha after joining Congress

Hours after formally joining the Congress party, Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday said it was with a heavy heart that he finally bid adieu to the BJP and expressed that he does not hold any ill will for “our people as they were like my family and I was groomed in.”

Taking to Twitter, Sinha said, “It’s with a heavy heart and immense pain that I finally bid adieu to my old party, for reasons best known to all of us, on 6th April, which also happens to be the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP. I don’t hold any ill will for our people as they were like my family and I was groomed in this party with the guidance and blessings of the stalwarts like Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh, late and great PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and of course, our friend philosopher, ultimate leader, guru & guide, Sri. L.K Advani.”

The Congress has now fielded Sinha, a two-term BJP Lok Sabha MP, from his stronghold of Patna Sahib for the Lok Sabha elections against the BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad.

In an oblique reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, Shatrughan said, “I would like to include some of those who’ve not lived up to the expectations to those who are responsible for the injustice and for turning Lok Shahi into Tana Shahi. I forgive and forget at this juncture. The differences I have with some of the present people and policies of the party, leave me with no option but to part ways with it.”

Commenting on his switch to the grand old party, ‘shotgun’, as he is fondly known, said, “I’m hopeful that the Grand Old National Party which I’m stepping into, will provide me with opportunities to serve our people, society and nation in terms of unity, prosperity, progress, development, and glory. This is a party of great nation builders and luminaries like.”