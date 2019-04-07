Shatrughan Sinha joins Congress, says BJP a ‘one-man show, two-man army’

Actor and BJP rebel Shatrughan Sinha joined the Congress on Friday. Sinha had been vocal in his criticism about Prime Minister Narendra Modi for quite some time, even as a member of the BJP and a parliamentarian from Patna Sahib.

Joining the Congress, which gave him a Lok Sabha ticket, Sinha said the BJP has become a “one-man show and two-men army”, though he did not name anyone, and rued that there was no space for dialogue in the party. Quitting the party on BJP’s foundation day, Sinha said he was leaving with “immense pain and a heavy heart”.

He spoke about how the party was not respecting its seniors, a hint at L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, as both the veterans have not been given tickets to contest the Lok Sabha elections this time. He echoed Advani, stating that the party sees its opponents as “enemies”.

He said that in his former party, “democracy has slowly and surely turned into dictatorship” and it has “become a one-man show and a two-men army”. Saying there is “no place left for dialogue in the BJP anymore”, Sinha added that “if speaking the truth is rebellion, then I am rebel”.

He alleged that power in the Modi government centered only in the Prime Minister’s Office, as “everything happens from the Prime Minister’s Office… ministers can’t work freely”. He called demonetisation “probably the world’s biggest scam” and a “mindless decision”.

Praising the Congress president, Sinha said Rahul Gandhi is a dynamic, “tried, tested and successful” leader, and called him the face and future of India. He lauded the Congress as a party of “great nation-builders and luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi, (Jawaharlal) Nehru, (Sardar Vallabhbhai) Patel”. He said he was optimistic about a win for the RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar.

“Long live democracy and the Congress party, along with the alliance of Lalu and Tejasvi’s RJD. Long live our great India. Jai Hind,” Sinha tweeted. Sinha will contest again from Patna Sahib as a Congress candidate. He is up against BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.