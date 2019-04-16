Nirmala Sitharaman visits Shashi Tharoor in hospital, Congress MP says ‘civility rare in Indian politics’

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid a visit to Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who is admitted in a hospital after sustaining head injury while performing a ritual at a temple.

Advertising

“Touched by the gesture of Nirmala Sitharaman, who dropped by today morning to visit me in the hospital, amid her hectic electioneering in Kerala. Civility is a rare virtue in Indian politics – great to see her practice it by example!,” Tharoor tweeted on Tuesday.

Touched by the gesture of @nsitharaman, who dropped by today morning to visit me in the hospital, amid her hectic electioneering in Kerala. Civility is a rare virtue in Indian politics – great to see her practice it by example! pic.twitter.com/XqbLf1iCR5 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 16, 2019

Tharoor sustained injuries on his head, which required six stitches, when the hook of a weighing scale came off and its iron panel hit his head while performing ‘thulabharam‘ ritual at a temple. Tharoor was given first aid at the government general hospital and then taken to the Trivandrum Medical College for detailed examination.

Television channels showed the former union minister getting into a car with a bandaged head and waving to onlookers wearing a blood-stained kurta.

The 63-year old MP also suffered a minor leg injury in the incident which occurred at a Devi temple here. ‘Thulabharam’ is a Hindu ritual in which a person is weighed against a commodity such as flowers, grains, fruits and similar articles in temples and the equal value or quantity is offered as donation.

Monday being the Malayalam new year day (‘Vishu’), Tharoor performed the ritual by offering sugar equal to his weight in the morning before embarking on his poll campaign.

Sitharaman was also in Kerala at the time, participating in a roadshow with Kummanam Rajasekharan, the BJP candidate fighting against Tharoor from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat. The constituency is witnessing a fierce triangular fight between Congress leader and sitting MP Shashi Tharoor, ruling LDF candidate C Divakaran (CPI) and Rajasekharan, the former Mizoram governor.