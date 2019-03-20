Shashi Tharoor writes to Kerala CEO, says BJP appealing to voters’ religious sentiments

Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Wednesday shot off a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Kerala, complaining against the BJP and Sabarimala Karma Samithi for allegedly appealing to the religious sentiments of the voters.

Advertising

It is a “malicious attempt” to spoil any chances of holding free and fair elections, he said. “Writing to file a complaint in relation to the malicious attempt by BJP and Sabarimala Karma Samithi to vitiate free and fair polls in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, by publicising materials in a bid to appeal to religious sentiments of voters,” he told news agency ANI.

Earlier, the BJP had accused the Thiruvananthapuram MP of violating the poll code of conduct by putting up posters featuring the cover of his book, ‘Why I Am A Hindu’. The saffron party termed it as “an attempt to exploit Hindu religious sentiments”.

The Congress MP had dismissed the accusation, saying Tharoor the poster did not ask anyone to vote for him and that it went up before he was declared as the party candidate.

After the poll dates were announced, Kerala CEO warned political parties and other outfits from raising the Sabarimala issue during campaigning. Kerala witnessed several protests after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women below 50 years. Kerala will vote on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.