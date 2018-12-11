Sharad Yadav expresses regret over his ‘fat’ remark on Vasundhara Raje

Former Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav on Saturday expressed regret over his controversial remarks on Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s appearance. “I saw her statement. I have very old family relations with her. If my words hurt her, I express my regret. I will also write a letter to her,” Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI.

Yadav faced backlash after he said that Raje requires some rest as she has become “very fat” and “tired”. “Aur ye Vasundhara, isko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hai. Bahut moti ho gayi hai… Pehle patli thi… Hamare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai. Isko kaho ki aaram kare (And this Vasundhara, give her rest, she has become very tired… has become very fat… Earlier she was thin… She is a daughter of Madhya Pradesh. Ask her to rest),” Yadav was heard saying in a video that is being circulated on social media. He made the statement at a rally in Alwar on Wednesday, which was the last day of campaigning for the Assembly polls in Rajasthan.

On Friday, CM Raje said that she felt ‘insulted’ by his remark and that she would appeal to the Election Commission to take action against the former JD(U) leader. “To set an example for future it’s important that EC takes cognisance of this kind of language. I actually feel insulted and I think even women are insulted,” she had said.

The BJP had also criticised Yadav for his remark and called it an insult to the women of Rajasthan and sought an apology. BJP leader Jyoti Kiran Shukla said the comment was insulting to women of Rajasthan and also very offensive. She added that it was unfortunate that such a statement has come from a senior leader.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat also demanded an apology from Yadav over his personal comments on Raje’s appearance. “A senior leader like Sharad Yadav making such a derogatory comment on a woman leader, who is also a chief minister, is extremely objectionable. He should withdraw his statement and offer an apology,” Karat was quoted as saying by PTI.