Sharad Pawar lying, he should place facts before voters, says Shivajirao Patil

A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar accused him of being responsible for shifting of airport plan from Chakan to Purandar, Shiv Sena candidate for Shirur Lok Sabha constituency Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil on Friday said Pawar was lying and asked him to place the facts before the voters. “I am in no way responsible for airport plan being moved from Chakan to Purandar. Pawar is not speaking the truth… He should speak the truth and place facts before the voters,” Patil told The Indian Express.

The ongoing war of words between NCP and Sena leaders in Shirur has intensified in last few days as the constituency is going to polls on April 29.

At a rally in Manchar on Thursday, Pawar said that he had held a meeting with Patil in connection with the new Pune airport and urged him not to oppose the plan. “I had discussed the plan with industrialist Baba Kalyani for getting land for the airport. I had told officials to take farmers into confidence and give them adequate compensation. But when officials went for the survey, the MP again opposed them… If the airport was constructed, farmers in the area would have benefited immensely. New job opportunities would have been created,” Pawar said on Thursday.

After Chakan was found unfit for the airport, the state government is now setting up the airport in Purandar area of the district.

Though NCP leaders, including its Shirur candidate Amol Kolhe, have been raising the issue of Chakan airport by highlighting Patil’s role, this was the first direct attack on the two-time sitting MP.

Responding to Pawar’s statement, Patil said the fact is that the airport was shifted because the terrain in Chakan was not suitable for its construction. “The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had submitted a report in 2013 to the Congress-led government that there were technical issues involved in setting up the airport in Chakan,” he said.

Speaking further on the “technical problems”, the Sena leader said that the AAI in its report had stated that if an airport was to be set up in Chakan, then a river would have to change its course or would have to stop flowing. “Not just this, it was also suggested that five mountains would have to be flattened. Since these were not feasible options, the airport plan in Chakan was scrapped,” he said.

On the decision to scrap the plan, Patil said: “In 2013, when the AAI submitted the objections to the government, it kept the report under wraps. But in 2014, the BJP-led government called me and told me about the technical issues involved and their plan to set it up in Purandar.” Click here for more election news

The sitting MP said he had no objections to the construction of the airport and “no one should spread falsehoods” about him. “My only objection was that farmers should be taken into confidence before acquiring their land and that they should get adequate compensation,” he said. Patil added that Pawar had not called him for a meeting, but they had met in the Central Hall of Parliament. “I had clearly told Pawar saheb that I was not opposed to the airport plan, but was only looking at the interest of farmers,” he said.

Talking about opposition’s claim that he was getting jittery and so had roped in eight ministers to woo the voters in his constituency, he said: “This is also false. Only three ministers and the chief minister have turned up for me. But look at the army of NCP leaders who have been holding rallies for Kolhe… though no Congress leader has turned up.”

Meanwhile, NCP candidate Amol Kolhe downplayed his criticism by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Chakan on Thursday. At a rally, Uddhav had said, “Those who are acting as Chhatrapati in the television serial are holding brief for Sharad Pawar… we will not tolerate such anti-national act.”

Kolhe said the Sena chief at a rally had said that he would not be able to attend another rally because of the traffic jam in Chakan area. “This is what people of the area have been experiencing for years. The Sena MP has done nothing to alleviate people’s suffering. The Sena chief himself made it clear that the party has done little on this count. I should thank Uddhavji for this…” he said.

On Thackeray’s remarks on Thursday where he had asked the crowd whether they would vote for a candidate “who is always busy acting or one who is always with them”, Kolhe said he has already clarified that he would give up acting if he is elected.