Sharad Pawar opts out of Lok Sabha race, says won’t contest from Madha

Parth Pawar, son of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who is the nephew of Sharad Pawar, will contest from Maval constituency.

In 2009, Pawar vacated the seat for his daughter, Supriya Sule. (File)

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday announced that he won’t be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections despite speculations that he would enter the fray from western Maharashtra’s Madha constituency after a 10-year hiatus.

The decision comes as a surprise since in February Pawar had accepted the Maharashtra NCP’s proposal that he should contest from Madha constituency, which he had won with a thumping majority in 2009.

Parth Pawar, son of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who is the nephew of Sharad Pawar, will contest from Maval constituency. Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule will contest from Baramati, which she has been winning since 2009.

“I thought that already two members of my family are contesting polls this time and hence I felt this is the right time to take a decision to not contest since I already have contested 14 times in the past,” Pawar said.

