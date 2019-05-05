Sharad Pawar likens 2019 with 2004 polls, says NDA won’t form govt

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday claimed the BJP-led NDA won’t form the government after the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

Drawing a parallel with the 2004 election verdict when the NDA government led by then PM Atal Behari Vajpayee was defeated and the newly formed UPA came to power, Pawar said, “We (Opposition parties) will sit together after the elections, like in 2004, and provide a good, stable government. This alternative could come a day after the poll results or take 15 days. I say 15 days in the event the President invites them (BJP) to form the government. One thing is for sure, they won’t be able to establish a majority on the floor of the House. Only we would be able to do that.”

The former Union agriculture minister also trained guns on both PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for “ignoring the seriousness of the drought in Maharashtra”. “The crisis is severe. Unfortunately, there has been an utter neglect in mitigation measures from the government,” he said.

Pawar also targeted the ECI for seeking details of “anti-Modi” rallies organised by MNS president Raj Thackeray, whose party hasn’t fielded a single candidate in the polls. “In the post-Emergency elections in 1997, (author) P L Deshpande staged a number of ‘anti-Congress’ sabhas, which drew big audiences. I was with the Congress at that time. No such explanation was sought then. When the MNS isn’t contesting the election at all, on what grounds is the ECI seeking the information. I thought every person enjoys the right to voice his opinion in a democracy,” he said.

Advertising

Incidentally, a day after the ECI relaxed the model code of conduct for drought relief works in the state, the politics of drought intensified. Accusing the state government of delaying mitigation works, Pawar said, “During the UPA term, we would inform the poll panel of the infrastructure works that needed to be taken up on a priority. They would clear it within three to four hours. The poll panel just needs to know that you won’t use the works for undue poll publicity.”

While Fadnavis has now sent his ministers to inspect drought-affected areas, Pawar alleged that “this too wouldn’t have been done had he not toured the drought-hit areas immediately after the elections”.

Contending that the drought has hit horticulture crops adversely, Pawar demanded an assistance grant for irrigating and protecting the crops. “When we were in power, we had set aside Rs 35,000 per hectare towards such assistance,” he said.

He also sought relaxations in “unreasonable conditions” set for sheltering cattle and demanded a hike in grant amount for it. At present, the government pays Rs 90 per animal as grant, which Pawar said is “woefully inadequate”. He also demanded that the government announce a fresh farm loan waiver or restructure loans to help distressed farmers, as well as waiver in admission and tuition fees for higher secondary students in the affected belts.