Sharad Pawar dubs PM Modi’s Kedarnath yatra, exit polls ‘nautanki’

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to the Kedarnath shrine on May 18, a day before the seventh and final phase of polling ended.

“Elections happen. Someone wins, someone loses. But we hadn’t ever seen, before today, that the Prime Minister, who shoulders the responsibility of the nation, goes to Himalayas, leaving behind his responsibilities in Delhi. Nautanki (drama) happens in politics as well, and we are seeing it,” Pawar said.

During his visit, Modi spent over 15 hours meditating inside a cave in Kedarnath. The PM also visited Badrinath, another temple in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

“What is the message that he (Modi) is trying to send to people,” Pawar asked.

Pawar, who was speaking at an Iftaar dinner organised by the NCP at Islam Gymkhana in Mumbai, also took potshots at media houses, calling exit poll predictions “nautanki”. “… Those who own the media are trying to portray a different picture. Electronic media is a driving force behind Modi,” he said.

Questioning the accuracy of the predictions, the former Union minister said: “The true picture will be revealed in two days”.