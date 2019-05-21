Toggle Menu
Sharad Pawar dubs PM Modi’s Kedarnath yatra, exit polls ‘nautanki’https://indianexpress.com/elections/sharad-pawar-dubs-pm-modis-kedarnath-yatra-exit-polls-nautanki-5739436/

Sharad Pawar dubs PM Modi’s Kedarnath yatra, exit polls ‘nautanki’

“Elections happen. Someone wins, someone loses. But we hadn’t ever seen, before today, that the Prime Minister, who shoulders the responsibility of the nation, goes to Himalayas, leaving behind his responsibilities in Delhi. Nautanki (drama) happens in politics as well, and we are seeing it,” Pawar said.

sharad pawar, sharad pawar on pm modi, modi kedarnath yatra, pm kedarnath visit, nautanki, pawar on pm's kedarnath visit, Mumbai, indian express
Sharad Pawar at Iftaar dinner at Islam Gymkhana in Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo: Pradip Das)

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to the Kedarnath shrine on May 18, a day before the seventh and final phase of polling ended.

“Elections happen. Someone wins, someone loses. But we hadn’t ever seen, before today, that the Prime Minister, who shoulders the responsibility of the nation, goes to Himalayas, leaving behind his responsibilities in Delhi. Nautanki (drama) happens in politics as well, and we are seeing it,” Pawar said.

During his visit, Modi spent over 15 hours meditating inside a cave in Kedarnath. The PM also visited Badrinath, another temple in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

“What is the message that he (Modi) is trying to send to people,” Pawar asked.

Advertising

Pawar, who was speaking at an Iftaar dinner organised by the NCP at Islam Gymkhana in Mumbai, also took potshots at media houses, calling exit poll predictions “nautanki”. “… Those who own the media are trying to portray a different picture. Electronic media is a driving force behind Modi,” he said.

Questioning the accuracy of the predictions, the former Union minister said: “The true picture will be revealed in two days”.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Chargesheet filed in 13 cases against Azam Khan
2 In Maharashtra, BJP-Sena will get more than 42 seats: Raosaheb Danve
3 Uncertainty in party over LoP post: State Congress to urge Rahul to nominate new CLP leader