Sharad Pawar — fending off personal attacks, shouldering Cong-NCP alliance, standing tall against BJP

Three meetings a day in 40-degree heat, more active than he has been in recent polls, fending off personal attacks by PM Modi, shouldering Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra, and tapping into ties built over decades in politics to string together one across India.

It is Sharad Pawar’s 78th election meeting in Maharashtra. His aides say he has been addressing nearly three meetings a day since campaigning began for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In his customary white shirt and trousers, the 79-year-old leader of the Nationalist Congress Party has been on the road without a break. A day earlier, he was addressing meetings in Nashik and Shirdi constituencies, and before that in Mumbai, where the party is contesting the Mumbai North-East constituency.

Explained The importance of being Pawar Despite his NCP’s dwindling fortunes in the last few elections, Sharad Pawar has shown that he remains a force to be reckoned with. Over the last year, he has reached out to political parties in the hope of bringing them together in a UPA-like arrangement in the case of a hung Parliament. Pawar is also fighting for the NCP to stay in the game for the Assembly elections later this year.

Today, it is Maval. And Pawar is speaking at Talegaon Dhabade, on the outskirts of Pune. Parth Pawar, the son of his nephew Ajit Pawar, is the NCP candidate. The venue is Vaishali Mangal Karyalay, a marriage hall, packed with supporters of the NCP, Congress and Republican Party of India (Gavai). The meeting was shifted here from another venue. Pune had recorded a maximum of 41 degress Celsius the day before, and even mid-mornings are unbearably hot. But if the buzz is to be believed, it was also because the NCP was a tad superstitious about the other venue — it might have attracted more members of the public, but candidates for whom Pawar has earlier addressed rallies there have lost.

On the stage, brothers Rajesh and Nitin Sarkate, the party’s in-house poet-singers for 20 years, who have built up a repertoire of 50 party songs — ‘Rashtravadi Punha’ or ‘Nationalist (Congress Party) Again’ is their favourite catchline — are now belting out a poem in Pawar’s praise, “Maharashtrascha asmita, Pawar is the people’s king, the real king who walks with the people, he is the lightning rod, the door in the darkness, swear by him that you will walk with him”.

When his turn to speak comes, after all the area NCP grandees asembled on the stage have finished heaping praises on him, Pawar launches into a speech that is primarily an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Unlike Modi though, Pawar employs no dramatic flourishes, no theatrical pauses, no hand-waving or finger-pointing. Almost inaudible and weak at the start, his voice picks up some strength as he speaks, rising slightly only on a couple of occasions.

Speaking in Marathi, he touches on all the big themes of this election — Maharashtra’s agrarian troubles and the problems of farmers, unemployment, notebandi, national security, Pulwama, Balakot. He reminds the audience that it was Lal Bahadur Shastri who had defended the country against Pakistani aggression in Pakistan; Indira Gandhi who had divided the neighbouring country into two.

He recalls the time when he, as the Agriculture Minister, and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, had visited the home of a farmer who had committed suicide in Yavatmal, Maharashtra. When they returned to Delhi, the government had at once taken the decision to waive farmers’ loans to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore. “Has Modi visited a single farmer?” he asks.

Drawing a parallel between his own stint as Defence Minister in the P V Narasimha Rao government and that by Yashwantrao Chavan after the 1962 war with China, he says it had always fallen upon the “Sahayadri (the Western Ghats) to defend the Himalayas”.

“Modi takes credit for the return of (IAF pilot) Abhinandan. But the reality is that Pakistan sent him back only because they had to under the Geneva Conventions. It’s not because of him that Abhinandan came back. I am going to ask him in Parliament,” he says. “You claim to have a 56-inch chest, did it shrink to 12 that you could not bring back this other prisoner who is from Maharashtra, Kulbhushan Jadhav?” he adds.

But something about the way he frames that question for the future seems to suggest he pictures Modi on the treasury benches, and himself in the Opposition.

In all, he speaks for 40 minutes, not flagging once. He is so focussed on Modi that the Shiv Sena, which has its candidate against Parth Pawar, escapes unscathed. Even Parth gets a mention only at the very end.

***

For more than half a century, Sharad Pawar has dominated the landscape of Maharashtra’s Maratha-and-sugar baron politics, even as he has made his presence felt in Delhi. Unlike other politicians from the state in recent memory, he wears the two hats of a regional and national leader with consummate ease. Unlike any other present-day regional satrap, he has the administrative experience of running not just India’s largest state, but also as Union minister holding powerful portfolios — Defence in the Rao Cabinet, Agriculture in UPA I, and Agriculture and Consumer affairs, Food and Public Distribution in UPA II. Pawar is also perhaps the rare Congress politician to have remained powerful even after breaking away from the party.

At heart, though, he has remained a Congress politician and, in the face of the growing influence of the Shiv Sena and BJP, his NCP joined with the mother ship to form the government in Maharashtra three times — 1999, 2004 and 2009 — until the Modi wave in 2014 swept both the Congress and NCP aside, first in the parliamentary and later the Assembly elections that year.

Now, in the winter of his career and in what political scientist Suhas Palshikar describes as the “post-Congress” politics of Maharashtra and more generally the entire country, Pawar has been fighting to stay relevant. Though the Congress dominated the state even during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s NDA government at the Centre, since the start of the 1990s, first the Shiv Sena and then the BJP have made aggressive inroads across Maharashtra, reducing the Congress and NCP to small pockets of influence in the state.

Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member, last contested an election in 2009, from Madha Lok Sabha seat, after giving up Baramati to daughter Supriya Sule. This time, after an initial signal that he might contest in order to quell factionalism within the party, he eventually decided against it, announcing only two members of the family would contest elections, Sule and Parth Pawar — prompting taunts from the BJP that he had backed out because he was afraid of losing. In response, Pawar said, “I am never worried about losing, because I have never been defeated.”

It has left him free to campaign for the party, and today, Pawar is the Congress-NCP’s star campaigner in Maharashtra. He has criss-crossed the state indefatigably and is all set to campaign in other parts of the country after the last phase of elections in Maharashtra on April 29.

But his campaign seems to have really begun a year ago. From about the time of the hung House in the Karnataka elections, Pawar has been tapping into his goodwill across parties — from JD(S) leader Deve Gowda to Telugu Desam Party leader Chandrababu Naidu and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee. On the day his party was hemorrhaging in Maharashtra, with Ranjitsingh Mohite-Patil, the son of NCP stalwart Vijaysingh Mohite Patil, joining the BJP, he was trying his best to bring about an alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress in Delhi.

With the Congress leadership, Pawar appears to have long made his peace, the 1999 “foreign origin” taunt about Sonia Gandhi just before he left the party now nearly forgotten. Still, he has also demurred from accepting Rahul Gandhi as a possible candidate for the PM chair in case of a hung Parliament.

Alone among the Opposition leaders, Pawar, an old-style politician, has shown the ability to act as a bridge between different anti-BJP parties. This is what is believed to have made Modi nervous enough to start attacking him at every rally in Maharashtra, including personal attacks about rumoured political rifts in the Pawar extended family.

“I took the initiative to bring several parties under one umberalla. He (Modi) probably didn’t want me to do that. That’s why he is targeting me,” Pawar told journalists at one point.

Indeed, the election in Maharashtra seems to have turned into a Pawar vs Modi battle, leaders who are known to have cordial relations otherwise. “Sharadrao, why are you aligning with people who are demanding a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir?” Modi said at one rally in Latur. The PM, who had earlier described Pawar as “my mentor”, “who hand-held me into politics”, in Wardha, attacked him for not contesting the elections, and then hinted at family politics. “Ajit Pawar will take Sharad Pawar’s wicket,” he said.

Pawar hit back asking if his family was the most important issue in the election, and pointed out that Modi had not bothered to visit Gandhi’s ashram at Sewagram while in Wardha. “Modi claims to be a Gandhian and gets pictures clicked of himself spinning the ‘charkha’, but did not deem it fit to pay tribute at the ashram. He is an expert dramebaaz,” Pawar said at one of his meetings.

At a rally in Solapur for his good-old friend Sushil Kumar Shinde of the Congress, Pawar made it even more personal: “Look, someone who does not have a family is talking about my family.”

To Pawar supporters, Modi’s onslaught seems only to have added to his stature. Whether that is translating into votes for the candidates of the Congress-NCP alliance is more difficult to say.

***

There is no doubt that it is Pawar’s energy that has kept the alliance in the hunt, especially after the BJP and Shiv Sena buried the hatchet and declared a joint ‘Mission 45 (to win 45 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state)’. Raj Thackeray’s “fact check” campaign against Modi is also believed to be thanks to Pawar, who had actually wanted the MNS in the Congress-NCP alliance, but dropped the plan when the Congress baulked.

The Congress and NCP appear set to improve their 2014 tally of six seats (two for the Congress, four for the NCP), and the synergy between the workers of the two parties on the ground seems better than previously. Pawar’s post-election relevance will depend on that final tally.

Pawar’s biggest worry, according to Palshikar, are the Assembly elections at the end of the year. “He has been much more active than in previous elections because he is afraid of what will happen to his party and his followers in the Assembly polls. His party has to reach at least a two-digit tally (in the Lok Sabha polls) to stay relevant in the game for the state elections. All these efforts by Pawar over the last year are aimed at that. But he still retains hopes of becoming the Prime Minister in case of a hung Lok Sabha,” says Palshikar, who heads Lokniti, the research arm of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies.

Pawar himself denies he has any prime ministerial ambitions. “The question does not arise… A party that is contesting 25 seats out of 543 cannot expect to form the government, and lead one. My effort will be to see that some formation like UPA stakes claim. And then we will discuss… resolve the issue of leadership,” he says, as he rests between campaign stops at his 10th-floor apartment in Modibaug, a posh complex in Pune.

At the Mumbai press conference, at which Pawar, Naidu and Shinde took the stage with AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, the DMK’s T K Elangovan, and representatives of the Trinamool, CPI, CPM and several other parties, to demand that there should be a 50 per cent count of VVPATs attached to EVMs, the NCP leader dismissed a question on whether all the parties represented on the stage would similarly come together in case of a hung Parliament.

“All that is after the election,” he said. Naidu jumped in with his own reply, “After the election, we will come together to plan a course of action under the guidance of Shri Sharad Pawarji. He is our guide.”

***

At a rally in Beed earlier this month, Pawar warns a local MLA who had spoken earlier, “You said ‘Pawar is campaigning at this age’. Don’t say this again… Do you think I have become old?” he says, sending the audience into peals of laughter.

Vithal Maniyar, a childhood friend, says Pawar gets his ‘josh’ from the people.

At Talegaon Dhabade, Pawar has arrived in a silver helicopter, with red and dark blue stripes, landing at a helipad in the vast grounds of a company located on the site of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Only a few senior members of the party have been allowed inside and they are lined up a little distance from the chopper to receive Pawar when he lands. Candidate Parth is not among them. There are no scenes of party workers rushing to the helicopter even before the blades have stopped whirring. Everyone maintains a respectful distance, as he is helped out. The NCP patriarch spends 30 minutes with the executives of the company in their conference hall, while they take photos with him and brief him about their work, before getting into a waiting white Volvo SUV for the meeting.

Advertising

There are no crowds of faithful outside the gates of the company, no vehicles with supporters hanging on to the doors and windows. It is a small convoy of about 10 cars that makes its way through the deserted MIDC roads to the venue of the meeting. Parth is not at the meeting either, as he is campaigning elsewhere in Maval. Again, there is more respect than josh from the audience. After the meeting, supporters make no attempt to follow him to his Pune home, where he is headed. There are no hangers-on at Modibaug, meetings are only by appointment.

As Pawar battles it out with the BJP, it is hard to escape the feeling that he is rather alone in this high-stakes fight.