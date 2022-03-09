Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Shamli Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Tejendra Nirwal. The Shamli seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Shamli ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

shamli Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 3,71,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Asim IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bijendra AAP 2 Post Graduate 41 Rs 33,50,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 3,38,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Bijendra BSP 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 1,58,51,980 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,69,149 ~ 30 Lacs+ Dhurendar Singh IND 0 Literate 42 Rs 19,71,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalit Kumar IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 16,92,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohmmad Ayub Jang INC 1 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 47,18,376 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Persann Kumar RLD 0 Graduate 51 Rs 18,31,08,122 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunita Devi Sarvjan Lok Shakti Party 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 96,10,500 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tejendra Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 1,82,31,994 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Shamli candidate of from Tejendra Nirwal Uttar Pradesh. Shamli Election Result 2017

shamli Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Tejendra Nirwal BJP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 1,52,58,057 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 31,06,162 ~ 31 Lacs+ Arvind Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Others 42 Rs 4,91,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 1,05,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Bijendra Singh RLD 0 Graduate 44 Rs 1,43,07,319 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bilal A Peace Party 0 8th Pass 27 Rs 15,23,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lokendra Kumar IND 0 Literate 45 Rs 22,86,401 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manish Kumar IND 2 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 3,72,51,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Islam BSP 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 2,61,23,911 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Gufran Kazmi IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 2,56,34,604 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ompal Bharat Janta Dal (Tughlaq) 0 Illiterate 56 Rs 1,60,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj Kumar Malik INC 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 5,35,91,729 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 35,67,200 ~ 35 Lacs+ Sanjeev IND 0 Literate 34 Rs 1,11,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 31,11,900 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 89,482 ~ 89 Thou+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Shamli candidate of from Pankaj Kumar Malik Uttar Pradesh. Shamli Election Result 2012

shamli Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pankaj Kumar Malik INC 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 2,78,40,896 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 22,92,200 ~ 22 Lacs+ (modh.) Gufran Kazmi IND 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 99,79,500 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajit Prasad IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 7,02,323 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Akabar RJSWP 0 8th Pass 28 Rs 7,45,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anish VIP 0 5th Pass 26 Rs 2,47,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Archana MKUP 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind AITC 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 32,151 ~ 32 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Balbir Singh BSP 0 Graduate 66 Rs 1,46,34,076 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 50,03,047 ~ 50 Lacs+ Balram Singh BhVSP 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 1,55,350 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijpal Singh IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 48,26,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dilashad RPD 0 Not Given 28 Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ilyas JD(U) 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 17,83,092 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishan Pal IND 0 5th Pass 45 Rs 10,31,200 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Praveen IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 1,02,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rasid RLM 0 Literate 38 Rs 3,51,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Salim PECP 1 5th Pass 40 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Satyendra Verma BJP 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 5,21,48,662 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 3,71,222 ~ 3 Lacs+ Shiv Kumar IND 0 Graduate 51 Rs 21,58,637 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil LJP 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 12,61,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Udaiveer LD 0 Graduate 49 Rs 1,77,285 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 45,20,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Virendra Singh SP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 17,39,92,849 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra Kumar Sharma IND 0 Graduate 47 Rs 1,24,47,952 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogesh JKP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

