Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Shamli ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting
Name
Party
Criminal Cases
Education
Age
Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ajay
IND
0
10th Pass
39
Rs 3,71,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Asim
IND
0
8th Pass
34
Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bijendra
AAP
2
Post Graduate
41
Rs 33,50,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 3,38,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Bijendra
BSP
0
Graduate Professional
55
Rs 1,58,51,980 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,69,149 ~ 30 Lacs+
Dhurendar Singh
IND
0
Literate
42
Rs 19,71,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lalit Kumar
IND
0
Graduate
40
Rs 16,92,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohmmad Ayub Jang
INC
1
Graduate Professional
61
Rs 47,18,376 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Persann Kumar
RLD
0
Graduate
51
Rs 18,31,08,122 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Tejendra Singh
BJP
0
Post Graduate
56
Rs 1,82,31,994 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Tejendra Nirwal
BJP
0
Post Graduate
51
Rs 1,52,58,057 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 31,06,162 ~ 31 Lacs+
Bijendra Singh
RLD
0
Graduate
44
Rs 1,43,07,319 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Bilal A
Peace Party
0
8th Pass
27
Rs 15,23,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lokendra Kumar
IND
0
Literate
45
Rs 22,86,401 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manish Kumar
IND
2
Graduate Professional
34
Rs 3,72,51,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohammad Islam
BSP
0
12th Pass
58
Rs 2,61,23,911 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohd. Gufran Kazmi
IND
0
Post Graduate
39
Rs 2,56,34,604 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Pankaj Kumar Malik
INC
0
Graduate Professional
38
Rs 5,35,91,729 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 35,67,200 ~ 35 Lacs+
Sanjeev
IND
0
Literate
34
Rs 1,11,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sanjeev Kumar
IND
0
12th Pass
40
Rs 31,11,900 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 89,482 ~ 89 Thou+
The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.
The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.
This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.
Pankaj Kumar Malik
INC
0
Graduate Professional
33
Rs 2,78,40,896 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 22,92,200 ~ 22 Lacs+
(modh.) Gufran Kazmi
IND
0
Post Graduate
35
Rs 99,79,500 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ajit Prasad
IND
0
Graduate
42
Rs 7,02,323 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Akabar
RJSWP
0
8th Pass
28
Rs 7,45,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Anish
VIP
0
5th Pass
26
Rs 2,47,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Archana
MKUP
0
Post Graduate
33
Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Arvind
AITC
0
Post Graduate
32
Rs 32,151 ~ 32 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Balbir Singh
BSP
0
Graduate
66
Rs 1,46,34,076 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 50,03,047 ~ 50 Lacs+
Balram Singh
BhVSP
0
10th Pass
39
Rs 1,55,350 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Brijpal Singh
IND
0
12th Pass
40
Rs 48,26,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dilashad
RPD
0
Not Given
28
Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ilyas
JD(U)
0
8th Pass
57
Rs 17,83,092 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Krishan Pal
IND
0
5th Pass
45
Rs 10,31,200 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Praveen
IND
0
12th Pass
40
Rs 1,02,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rasid
RLM
0
Literate
38
Rs 3,51,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Salim
PECP
1
5th Pass
40
Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Satyendra Verma
BJP
0
Graduate Professional
60
Rs 5,21,48,662 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 3,71,222 ~ 3 Lacs+
Shiv Kumar
IND
0
Graduate
51
Rs 21,58,637 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sunil
LJP
0
10th Pass
33
Rs 12,61,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Udaiveer
LD
0
Graduate
49
Rs 1,77,285 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vinod Kumar
IND
0
Post Graduate
61
Rs 45,20,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Virendra Singh
SP
0
Post Graduate
59
Rs 17,39,92,849 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Yogendra Kumar Sharma
IND
0
Graduate
47
Rs 1,24,47,952 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Yogesh
JKP
0
Post Graduate
34
Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.
Shamli Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.