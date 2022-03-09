Sham Chaurasi (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sham Chaurasi (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sham Chaurasi (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Pawan Kumar Adia. The Sham Chaurasi (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

sham chaurasi (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bhagwan Dass IND 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 1,82,52,040 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 67,17,919 ~ 67 Lacs+ Des Raj Dhugga Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) 2 10th Pass 58 Rs 2,90,46,439 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 20,43,029 ~ 20 Lacs+ Dr.Ravjot Singh AAP 1 Post Graduate 45 Rs 6,15,09,330 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 48,77,816 ~ 48 Lacs+ Karamjit Singh Bablu Josh IND 1 10th Pass 49 Rs 6,58,15,970 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 89,70,000 ~ 89 Lacs+ Mohinder Lal Samajik Sangharsh Party 1 10th Pass 74 Rs 28,55,427 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 35,200 ~ 35 Thou+ Mohinder Singh Sandhar BSP 0 Others 53 Rs 2,05,73,397 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 19,90,324 ~ 19 Lacs+ Pawan Kumar Adia INC 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 4,13,88,318 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 66,40,921 ~ 66 Lacs+

sham chaurasi (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pawan Kumar Adia INC 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 3,33,45,612 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 75,23,815 ~ 75 Lacs+ Bhagwan Dass BSP 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 3,22,57,613 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 48,09,488 ~ 48 Lacs+ Kewal Lal Heer Bharatrashtra Democratic Party 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 28,29,036 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mohinder Kaur SAD 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 2,83,16,124 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 12,54,844 ~ 12 Lacs+ Ravjot Singh AAP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 2,40,96,770 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,23,83,548 ~ 1 Crore+ Satish Lamba Aapna Punjab Party 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 28,40,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sham Chaurasi Sc candidate of from Bibi Mohinder Kaur Josh Punjab. Sham Chaurasi (sc) Election Result 2012

sham chaurasi (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bibi Mohinder Kaur Josh SAD 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 3,38,55,300 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anmol Singh PPOP 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 6,57,333 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chaudhary Ram Lubhaya INC 0 10th Pass 72 Rs 3,27,01,131 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Samittar Singh Sikri BSP 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 2,06,38,747 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,49,923 ~ 10 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

