Shahkot (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

The Shahkot Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SAD candidate Ajit Singh. The Shahkot seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

shahkot Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bachitar Singh Kohar SAD 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 4,44,41,514 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,45,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Dr. Jagtar Singh Chandi Sanyukt Sangharsh Party 1 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 8,13,74,000 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Hardev Singh Laddi INC 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 17,09,52,285 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 3,64,61,000 ~ 3 Crore+ Jaskaranjeet Singh CPI(M) 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 10,31,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Kashmir Singh IND 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 1,47,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narinder Pal Singh Chandi BJP 1 Graduate 49 Rs 2,30,18,179 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Paramjot IND 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rattan Singh AAP 0 5th Pass 66 Rs 19,19,20,267 ~ 19 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Satwant Singh IND 0 5th Pass 52 Rs 6,04,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 22,000 ~ 22 Thou+ Sukhdev Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 0 Illiterate 38 Rs 7,45,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sulakhan Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 46,80,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

shahkot Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajit Singh Kohar SAD 0 8th Pass 71 Rs 2,19,89,045 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 49,25,396 ~ 49 Lacs+ Ajaib Singh IND 0 Not Given 55 Rs 83,27,010 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Col. C D Singh Kamboj INC 0 Graduate 63 Rs 2,91,29,477 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Navjot Dahiya PPOP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 5,36,49,157 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 61,96,603 ~ 61 Lacs+ Harbinder Ram RVLP 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kashmir Singh IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 41,019 ~ 41 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tara Singh BSP(A) 0 Literate 46 Rs 1,73,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

