Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Shahjahanpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Suresh Kumar Khanna. The Shahjahanpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

shahjahanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Mera Pandey IND 0 Post Graduate 68 Rs 8,25,271 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Aradhana IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 1,55,11,729 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Lokesh Shrivastava IND 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 76,76,045 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 1,91,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahul Mohan LJP 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 13,25,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeev Kumar Saxena Bhartiya Krishak Dal 2 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 3,03,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajiv Kumar AAP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 22,23,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Dayal Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 5th Pass 62 Rs 48,21,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sanjay Kumar IND 0 Illiterate 41 Rs 6,700 ~ 6 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarvesh Chandra Dhandhu BSP 1 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 1,55,11,729 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahadeva Kumar Sabka Dal United 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 4,92,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Smt. Poonam INC 1 Graduate 33 Rs 5,78,418 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Kumar Khanna BJP 0 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 1,78,87,747 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Tanveer Khan SP 3 Graduate 51 Rs 3,10,59,899 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Wakar Ahamad Khan IND 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 16,60,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

shahjahanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Suresh Kumar Khanna BJP 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 80,83,249 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Anil Kumar Singh Lok Dal 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 1,48,27,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,37,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Gaurav RLD 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 4,16,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Heera Lal Shukla IND 0 Graduate 70 Rs 3,03,13,655 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kishanlal IND 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 25,66,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lokesh Srivastava IND 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 1,76,797 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manish Chandra CPI 0 Graduate 30 Rs 10,87,153 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Aslam Khan BSP 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 1,03,85,635 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,66,851 ~ 8 Lacs+ Rajeev Kumar Saxena Sarv Sambhaav Party 3 12th Pass 51 Rs 2,88,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rohit Dixit IND 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 23,33,019 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar IND 0 Literate 29 Rs 3,082 ~ 3 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarvesh Kumar Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Graduate 30 Rs 4,03,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tanveer Khan SP 4 Graduate 46 Rs 1,47,87,582 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

shahjahanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Suresh Kumar Khanna BJP 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 47,45,592 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 1,07,064 ~ 1 Lacs+ Abar Mansuri RUC 0 Literate 38 Rs 8,05,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 72,000 ~ 72 Thou+ Balveer BSRD 0 Literate 53 Rs 25,63,809 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Dr. Puneet Trivedi Akhil Bharatiya Desh Bhakt Morcha 0 Graduate 45 Rs 7,08,643 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr.avinash IND 0 Others 64 Rs 10,39,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gopal Dixit JKP 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 33,40,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Irfan SP(I) 0 Illiterate 0 Rs 3,14,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Aslam Khan BSP 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 1,06,69,876 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,77,483 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mohammad Saleem CPI 0 Literate 52 Rs 11,45,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ Mohd. Shahid VIP 0 Literate 28 Rs 22,65,544 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nawab Faizan Ali Khan INC 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 27,21,885 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Omkar Singh Verma IND 0 Not Given 48 Rs 24,92,500 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj Batham IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 47,50,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 500 ~ 5 Hund+ Rahmat Ali IND 0 5th Pass 57 Rs 1,82,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Surat Singh Yadav PECP 1 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 23,84,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 9,20,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Ramnivas BKrD 0 Not Given 36 Rs 1,04,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sangeev Kumar LJP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 27,60,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 6,04,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ Sanjay Kumar IND 0 Not Given 32 Rs 8,623 ~ 8 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Kumar Saxena RLM 0 Graduate 41 Rs 13,78,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shri Krishna Pathak RPI(A) 0 Post Graduate 69 Rs 6,83,200 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ Suresh Singh SHS 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 6,89,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tanveer Khan SP 6 Graduate 39 Rs 38,86,881 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 86,000 ~ 86 Thou+ Vedprakash IND 0 Not Given 52 Rs 7,64,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

