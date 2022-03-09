scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Shahganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Shahganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Shahganj assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Shahganj |
March 9, 2022 7:38:35 pm
Shahganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Shahganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Shailendra Yadav Lalai. The Shahganj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Shahganj ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

shahganj Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Indar Dev BSP 2 10th Pass 57 Rs 12,69,73,000 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 1,26,20,598 ~ 1 Crore+
Jitendra Kumar Bharatrashtra Democratic Party 0 Graduate 38 Rs 62,000 ~ 62 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Kapil Dev SHS 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 2,69,200 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nayab Ahmad Khan All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 Post Graduate 35 Rs 3,60,167 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Parvez Alam INC 0 Others 55 Rs 84,87,277 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 47,07,556 ~ 47 Lacs+
Ram Pratap Bharatiya Nav Kranti Party 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 24,10,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Sumer Moulik Adhikar Party 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 13,24,900 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramanuj Vikassheel Insaan Party 2 Graduate 36 Rs 36,01,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramesh Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 3 Graduate 42 Rs 7,21,39,456 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 4,35,48,559 ~ 4 Crore+
Shailendra Yadav Lalai SP 5 Graduate 56 Rs 18,80,79,788 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 28,20,000 ~ 28 Lacs+
Suresh Rajbhar Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 44,33,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vinod IND 1 10th Pass 46 Rs 1,27,94,541 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Vinod Kumar AAP 0 Graduate 35 Rs 79,97,200 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Shahganj candidate of from Shailendra Yadav Lalai Uttar Pradesh.

Shahganj Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Shailendra Yadav Lalai
SP

shahganj Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Shailendra Yadav Lalai SP 7 Graduate 52 Rs 15,74,01,859 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Anurag Pandey Sampoorna Samaj Party 0 Graduate 25 Rs 20,20,758 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bajrang Bali Dubey IND 0 Graduate 32 Rs 5,27,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dinesh Yadav Urf Dinesh Kant RLD 3 Post Graduate 36 Rs 1,07,27,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Dr. Suryabhan Yadav Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 1 Post Graduate 34 Rs 1,81,39,104 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+
Lalbahadur Verma IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 29,01,300 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Om Prakash Tiwari IND 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 1,95,875 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Om Prakash(o.p. Singh) BSP 3 Post Graduate 39 Rs 10,20,86,060 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Pavan Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 33 Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+
Rahul IND 1 Post Graduate 29 Rs 8,90,904 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 5,98,131 ~ 5 Lacs+
Ram Sumer Bind Moulik Adhikar Party 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 7,86,550 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramanand Nishad Bahujan Mukti Party 1 Graduate 33 Rs 29,42,527 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rana Ajeet Pratap Singh Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 3 Post Graduate 49 Rs 4,22,61,980 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Sonu Khan All India Jan Congress Party 0 Literate 30 Rs 6,81,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sudama Devi Yadav IND 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 2,46,70,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Shahganj candidate of from Shailendra Yadav Lalaee Uttar Pradesh.

Shahganj Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Shailendra Yadav Lalaee
SP

shahganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Shailendra Yadav Lalaee SP 6 Graduate 47 Rs 5,41,88,073 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 22,61,786 ~ 22 Lacs+
Dharmraj BSP 1 Post Graduate 49 Rs 88,41,188 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dhirendra NYP 0 Post Graduate 25 Rs 29,975 ~ 29 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Dilraj BRPP 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 26,000 ~ 26 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Harendra Kumar LJP 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 20,520 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohd.aslam AITC 0 Literate 40 Rs 3,17,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Om Prakash BJP 0 Graduate 58 Rs 3,28,76,389 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,39,62,317 ~ 1 Crore+
Rajendra Prasad Singh RLM 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 27,70,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Ramdhari RUC 1 Literate 80 Rs 71,51,707 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramnayal BHARATIYA NAV KRANTI PARTY 0 Graduate 51 Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramujagir JD(U) 0 Literate 48 Rs 13,45,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vijay Kumar INC 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 72,79,984 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Vikas Singh SBSP 0 Graduate 30 Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vinay Kumar IND 0 Graduate 25 Rs 14,05,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Shahganj Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Shahganj Assembly is also given here..

