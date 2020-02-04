Shaheen Bagh will be cleared once BJP comes to power: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur, who is the Minister of State for Finance, was banned from campaigning for 72 hours after he repeatedly raised at a BJP rally the slogan of “Desh ke gaddaron ko” as the crowd responded with “goli maaro saalon ko”. (Source: PTI Photo) Anurag Thakur, who is the Minister of State for Finance, was banned from campaigning for 72 hours after he repeatedly raised at a BJP rally the slogan of “Desh ke gaddaron ko” as the crowd responded with “goli maaro saalon ko”. (Source: PTI Photo)

With the Election Commission’s 72-hour ban for his provocative statements lapsing, Union Minister Anurag Thakur Tuesday said the BJP will clear the Shaheen Bagh area of anti-citizenship act protesters once it comes to power in Delhi.

Thakur also accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia of backing the Shaheen Bagh protesters.

“When people of Delhi will cast their vote in favour of the lotus (BJP’s poll symbol)… and after the results on February 11, Shaheen Bagh (protest site) will be cleared,” Thakur said at an event held at the Delhi BJP office.

Thakur, who is the Minister of State for Finance, was banned from campaigning for 72 hours after he repeatedly raised at a BJP rally the slogan of “Desh ke gaddaron ko” as the crowd responded with “goli maaro saalon ko”.

Asserting that the BJP will register a “clean” sweep in Delhi, he alleged that the AAP had stalled the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat health scheme and the expansion of the Metro train network in the national capital.

“Ayushman Bharat will be implemented and the Metro train network will be expanded up to Narela, if BJP comes to power in Delhi. The Delhi people are in no mood to forgive the misdeeds of the AAP and it will loose heavily with BJP making a clean sweep,” Thakur stated at the event.

