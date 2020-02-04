Shaheen Bagh shooter is AAP member, says Delhi Police; Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of ‘dirty politics’

AAP MP Sanjay Singh with Kapil Gujjar at party event. (Source: ANI) AAP MP Sanjay Singh with Kapil Gujjar at party event. (Source: ANI)

A man who was arrested for firing shots near the Shaheen Bagh protest area last week is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Police Crime Branch said on Tuesday.

DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Deo said pictures found on Kapil Gujjar’s mobile phone established his links with the AAP. “Kapil has confessed that he and his father joined AAP somewhere between January-February 2019,” Deo told news agency ANI.

In one of the photos accessed by ANI, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and party leader Atishi were seen welcoming Kapil at a party event.

Singh, however, accused the BJP of “dirty politics” with the Delhi elections just days away.

“Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country at this time, now just before elections, photos and conspiracies will be found. 3-4 days are left for the elections, BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can. What does having a picture with someone means?” he told ANI.

On Saturday, Kapil was arrested for firing at least two shots about 50 metres from the stage at the Shaheen Bagh protest. No one was injured in the firing.

A country-made pistol was recovered from his possession and two empty catridges were found at the spot.

In videos shot by eyewitnesses, Kapil can be heard saying “Jai Shri Ram” and “hamaare desh mein kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (No one except Hindus will have their way in our country)”. He also said “ours is a Hindu rashtravaadi desh”, even as people in the area called him an “aatankwadi (terrorist)”.

An FIR under the Arms Act and IPC Sections 336 (act endangering life) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against Kapil at the Shaheen Bagh police station.

Last month, a 17-year-old shot a student of Jamia Millia Islamia university during a protest against the news citizenship law.

The teenager, who identified himself as “Rambhakt”, brandished a gun at the protest site and shouted slogans of “Yeh lo azadi (Here, take azadi)”, “Desh mein jo rehna hoga, Vande Mataram kehna hoga (If you want to stay in the country, you have to say Vande Mataram)” and “Dilli Police zindabad”, before he fired.

The incident happened just two days after Union Minister Anurag Thakur, addressing a rally for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, had repeatedly raised the slogan of “Desh ke gaddaron ko” as the crowd responded with “goli maaro saalon ko”.

