Shahabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

The Shahabad Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rajani Tiwari. The Shahabad seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

shahabad Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ahivran BSP 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 1,97,94,548 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Akhilesh Pathak IND 1 Post Graduate 53 Rs 14,09,90,000 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 2,10,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Azimushan INC 1 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 39,04,052 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamal Kumar Shukla AAP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 1,46,75,904 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 40,00,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ Mohd Asif Khan SP 0 Graduate 60 Rs 4,90,58,179 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 86,34,175 ~ 86 Lacs+ Nagendra Singh IND 0 Graduate 38 Rs 50,62,291 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nasreen Bano IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 6,11,27,180 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 91,32,927 ~ 91 Lacs+ Parinita Singh Jansatta Dal Loktantrik 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 2,22,27,986 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahul Kumar Manuvadi Party 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 23,15,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajni Tiwari BJP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 2,82,70,977 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 9,18,240 ~ 9 Lacs+ Ram Kishor Jan Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 1,88,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saurabh IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 15,37,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Shahabad Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Shahabad Election Result 2012

shahabad Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Babu Khan SP 0 Graduate 62 Rs 1,50,05,667 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 96,484 ~ 96 Thou+ Ahtsham Khan IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 21,06,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Akhilesh Pathak BJP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 4,78,72,067 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 13,38,894 ~ 13 Lacs+ Asif Khan BSP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 1,62,17,158 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 31,15,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ Kamla Kant JKP 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 40,68,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Maujiram RLNP 0 Not Given 44 Rs 1,95,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nafasat Ullah Khan AITC 0 Graduate 49 Rs 5,35,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Pal IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 5,25,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Krishan Gupta IND 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 12,65,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Puran IND 0 5th Pass 45 Rs 16,11,100 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Dulari INC 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 23,10,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramadheen BKrD 0 Not Given 63 Rs 23,80,500 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Syam Kishor RLM 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 16,90,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Udit Narayan Singh NCP 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 12,87,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

