Shah tears into DMK for A Raja’s offensive remarks against TN CM; dubs it ‘anti-women’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at the DMK for its leader A Raja’s alleged vulgar remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami’s mother, saying it showed the party had no regard for women.

The ‘mothers and sisters’ of the state should teach a ‘lesson’ to the DMK in the April 6 Assembly polls, he said.

Addressing an election rally here, Shah charged the DMK with aiming to romp home in the hustings by ‘hook or crook.’ Referring to Raja’s alleged offensive remarks targeted at Palaniswami, leader of the BJP’s ally AIADMK, Shah also slammed the Congress and DMK for corruption and dynasty politics.

‘I saw the statement by DMK leader A Raja. The kind of statement he made against a deceased woman. I think they (DMK) have no regard for women and want to win this election by hook or crook,’ he said.

‘In the past, DMK made such bad remarks against (the late Chief Minister) Jayalalithaa ji. I appeal to the mothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu– teach a lesson to the anti-women DMK in the polls,’ the BJP veteran said.

The electoral battle was between the NDA which was walking the path of development and the UPA which was into corruption and dynasty politics, he said.

Both the parties were not bothered about the people of Tamil Nadu.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi was ‘worried’ about her son Rahul and DMK chief MK Stalin was ‘worried’ about his son Udhayanidhi, Shah charged.