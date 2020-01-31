Shah spells it out, again: Elections a contest between Modi and Shaheen Bagh supporters

Shah at a rally in Chhatarpur. (ANI) Shah at a rally in Chhatarpur. (ANI)

Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said the Delhi election is a contest between PM Narendra Modi who eliminated terrorists through surgical strikes inside Pakistan, and those supporting the Shaheen Bagh protest.

Speaking at a rally in Sanjay Colony, which falls under the Chhatarpur constituency, Shah said, “8 tarik ko aapko tae karna hai ki wo jo takkatein aamne samne khadi hai, ek aur Narendra Modi ji hai jo surgical strike aur air strike kar ke Pakistan ke ghar me ghus kar aatankwadiyon ka safaya kar rahe hain, aur dusri aur wo log jo Shaheen Bagh ka samarthan kar rahe hain (Two forces are face to face in the assembly elections in Delhi. On one side is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who eliminated terrorists through air and surgical strikes inside Pakistan, and on the other side are those supporting Shaheen Bagh).”

Shah also credited the PM with finding solutions to issues like the Ram temple and Article 370, and accused the Opposition of opposing the BJP as they feared a backlash from their vote bank.

“Sanjay Colony, are you their vote bank?” he asked the crowd, which responded “no”. He then asked who their vote bank is, to which the crowd replied, “Shaheen Bagh”.

He also attacked Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the Congress for opposing CAA. “Manish Sisodia says ‘we are with Shaheen Bagh’, I want to say ‘you are with Shaheen Bagh and we are with Sanjay Colony’.”

At another campaign for Malviya Nagar BJP candidate later in the day, Shah asked the crowd “how those who caused riots in Delhi can keep (the city) secure”. “Modi ji CAA lekar aaye, unhone (others) kranti failana shuru kar di, Delhi me dange lagaye aur dange karaye — dekhe the ya nahi dekhe the Malviya Nagar walo? Malum hai na kaun karta tha? Mitro ye danga karane wale, Delhi ko surakshit rakh sakte hai kya?” Shah asked.

He also attacked “vote bank politics”. He said, “Within these four months, we are going to start construction of a bhavvya Ram Mandir on the same place where Ram Lalla was born. Ye Congress wale… Kejriwal kyu rokte the isko? Because they were scared of their vote bank. Are you their vote bank, Malviya Nagar?” The crowd replied: “Nahi”.

Shah then asked thrice, “Then who is?” The answer came, “Shaheen Bagh”.

