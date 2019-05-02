Shadow of terrorism hangs over Punjab’s ‘panthic’ seat

What makes the electoral battle in the ‘panthic’ constituency of Khadoor Sahib intriguing is that there are two candidates in fray who have suffered in the years of terrorism from opposite sides of the spectrum. While Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) candidate Paramjeet Kaur Khalra’s husband, Jaswant Singh Khalra, was abducted and killed by policemen for exposing fake encounters in 1995, Congress candidate Jasbir Singh Dimpa’s father, Sant Singh Lidher, was gunned down by terrorists in 1986.

Khalra has human rights violations, drugs and unemployment as her main poll plank but Dimpa has chosen improvements in education and health facilities in the constituency as his priorities.

This vast Lok Sabha constituency is the only one which straddles the Majha, Malwa and Doaba areas of Punjab. The Assembly segments of Khadoor Sahib comprise Jandiala, Tarn Taran, Khem Karan, Patti, Khadoor Sahib, Baba Bakala, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi and Zira. These were also some of the worst hit areas during terrorism in Punjab.

Virsa Singh and Praveen Kumar are permanent fixtures at the campaign headquarters of Paramjeet Kaur Khalra, the candidate of People’s Democratic Alliance from Khadoor Sahib constituency. Both have lost their close relatives in fake encounters during the years of terrorism in Punjab and symbolise the “fight for truth” behind fake encounters that Khalra says she wages in this election.

Waiting for her to come and address a meeting of youth in the party office in Tarn Taran, 64-year-old Virsa Singh says memories of the fake encounters will never go away.

“My father was used as human shield along with several others and shown as a terrorist killed in encounter. I never even got his body. This is a major issue in this area,” he says.

Praveen Kumar says his brother is among the several Hindus killed in Tarn Taran by the police in fake encounter in July 1993 and shown as militants. When asked it time has not healed the wounds, Virsa says, “The attack on Golden Temple and the fake encounters will never be forgotten by the Sikhs. Have the Sikhs forgotten Jallianwala Bagh? We will not forget this too”.

Khalra’s address to the young first-time voters also revolves around the issue of human rights violations. “The wounds of the ‘qaum’ have to be healed. Those of you who were born after the years of turmoil have to be told about it. A tsunami is needed in Khadoor Sahib,” she says. Her husband, Jaswant Singh Khalra, had unearthed fake encounters being carried out by Punjab Police by tracing out records of the dead bodies being burnt alive by showing them to be ‘unclaimed’. He did not desist from his investigations even when threatened and was eventually abducted from his Kabir Park residence in Amritsar in 1995, never to be found again.

Paramjeet Kaur has carried her husband’s fight along in the 24 years after his abduction and killing. The policemen responsible for it were finally convicted some years back and sentenced to life imprisonment after a protracted legal battle.

“People like me are around to remind the youth of the day of the terrible times that we lived in back then. The terrorism was government induced. Youth were forced to run away and take up arms due to beating and torture. The traditional patrties do not want to rake this,” she tells The Indian Express.

When asked about the Congress candidate, Jasbir Singh Dimpa, who too lost his father in the days of terrorism, Khalra is dismissive. “He was not killed by terrorists. He was killed due to some ongoing dispute. This was common occurence in those days. Many people took their revenge by killing in the garb of terrorists,” she says.

Around 40 km away, Jasbir Singh Dimpa is addressing gatherings in the villages around Patti. With the harvest season in full progress, he has reduced his number of meetings per day. The focus of his speech is health and education and no mention of years of terrorism.

Speaking at the sidelines of one meeting, Dimpa says “those days” are long gone away referring to the terrorism days. “Bibi Khalra will not get more than 34-35,000 votes. What she is saying is all in the past. This constituency does needs a super speciality hospital and that is my priority. The people cannot afford private hospitals and even for those they have to go to Amritsar or Jalandhar,” he says.

Accompanying Dimpa is the local MLA from Patti, Harminder Singh Gill, a one time member of All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF). Gill, who later joined Congress, was arrested and detained for four years in Jodhpur from 1984 to 1989 in the aftermath of Operation Blue Star. “I actively campaigned for Bibi Khalra in the 1999 elections when the issue of terrorism excesses and her husband’s abduction was recent. Even then she hardly received any votes. I do not know what PDA and Sukhpal Khaira are thinking by making her the candidate. People have moved on, he says.

With all nine Assembly segments of the area having Congress MLAs, Dimpa is confident of a win. “The Akali candidate Jagir Kaur is not even a local. At least Khalra has a local connection. The anti-Akali sentiments due to their excesses while in government and the resentment against them for the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib that took place during their rule will not let Jagir Kaur win,” he says.