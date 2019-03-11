Seven-phase polling in West Bengal will inconvenience people: TMC

The TMC on Sunday said the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal will cause inconvenience to the people. The state BJP, on the other hand, welcomed the Election Commission’s (EC) decision, saying it reflects “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state.

Advertising

Lok Sabha elections in the state will be held in seven phases, starting April 11, the EC announced on Sunday.

Video: Why First-time Voters Are Important In This Lok Sabha Elections

Senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim alleged that the BJP had submitted false data on the state’s law and order situation to the EC, because of which the poll panel decided to hold polling in seven phases. “This prolonged polling process will cause a lot of inconvenience to people, especially those from the minority communities as the elections will be held in the month of Ramzan,” said Hakim.

Advertising

Targeting the BJP, he said, “The BJP is very happy that the election will be held with the help of the central forces. But the same was used in 2014 Lok Sabha polls too and we won 34 seats. The Centre has misled the EC with wrong inputs about the law and order situation in the state.”

Explained | Model Code of Conduct comes into effect; here is what that means

The TMC leader, however, said the time between poll phases, will help party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to campaign outside the state against the BJP. “We know how to fight. We will defeat the BJP as people are with Mamata Banerjee,” he added.

Banerjee has convened a core committee meeting of TMC on Tuesday where she is likely to finalise party candidates.

State Congress chief Somen Mitra said, “People belonging to the minority community will suffer a lot as three of the seven phases are in the month of Ramzan. The EC should reconsider its decision.”

READ | West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2019 Dates, Schedule: Polls to be held in seven phases across

Welcoming the EC’s announcement, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said, “This is the first time Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal will be held in seven phases. This is a clear indication that a state of lawlessness prevails in the state and polls are not being held peacefully. The election will be held with the help of the central armed forces.”

Targeting the TMC, he said, “They are talking about Ramzan to get Muslim votes. They want to polarise the voters. I will appeal to the people not to support this kind of politics,” Sinha added.

Advertising

Left Front chairman Biman Bose urged the EC to ensure adequate security during the election. “The question is not about the phases, but whether it can be held peacefully. We want the EC to ensure free, fair and peaceful polls,” Bose said.