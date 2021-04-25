Seven injured in Topsia BJP-TMC clash; cross police complaints filed

According to sources, the injured were taken to nearby hospital, and both parties lodged counter complaints at a local police station.

At least seven people were injured in a clash between TMC and BJP workers in Topsia area of the Entally assembly constituency here on Friday night, three days ahead of the penultimate seventh phase Assembly polling.

The BJP claimed that one of its local leaders was distributing voter slips at Bamanpara area with party workers when a TMC group led by outgoing councillor of ward no 59 Jolly Basu attacked them at 8.30 pm.

“Seven persons were arrested. The situation was brought to control,” said a police officer.

Won by the TMC in 2016, the Entally assembly constituency is set for a three-cornered fight between Mohammed Iqbal Alam (ISF), Swarna

Kamal Saha (TMC) and Priyanka Tibrewal (BJP). In 2016, Saha won the seat by defeating Debesh Das from CPI(M) by a margin of 27,988 votes.

The seat falls under the Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC candidate Bandyopadhyay Sudip won the seat by a margin of 1,27,095 votes.