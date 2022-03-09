Sevata (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sevata (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Sevata Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Gyan Tiwari. The Sevata seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Sevata ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sevata Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashish Pratap Singh BSP 1 Post Graduate 36 Rs 71,64,177 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 29,70,515 ~ 29 Lacs+ Dr. Vijaynath Awasthi INC 0 Post Graduate 70 Rs 1,25,43,753 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,20,524 ~ 11 Lacs+ Gyan Tiwari BJP 3 Graduate 53 Rs 5,79,28,114 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 35,76,617 ~ 35 Lacs+ Mahendra Kumar Singh SP 2 Graduate 65 Rs 1,88,43,876 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,93,960 ~ 29 Lacs+ Masturi Khatun IND 0 Not Given 52 Rs 40,52,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shanti Devi Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 Literate 45 Rs 53,05,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Sevata candidate of from Gyan Tiwari Uttar Pradesh. Sevata Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Sevata candidate of from Mahendra Kumar Singh Uttar Pradesh. Sevata Election Result 2012

sevata Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mahendra Kumar Singh SP 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 1,93,03,169 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Dr. Ammar Rizvi INC 0 Doctorate 73 Rs 3,11,63,500 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 29,90,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ Jagdeesh Prasad BSRD 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 14,000 ~ 14 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Narayan NCP 0 Others 70 Rs 6,90,78,807 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 9,08,529 ~ 9 Lacs+ Kaddus JD(U) 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 2,07,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mihilal IND 0 Illiterate 56 Rs 7,46,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Sami Khan IND 0 Literate 0 Rs 38,33,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nawal Kishore Tandon BJP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 10,80,16,788 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 1,60,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Pankaj Singh IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 39,000 ~ 39 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjana Bajpai BSP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 19,43,50,000 ~ 19 Crore+ / Rs 69,00,000 ~ 69 Lacs+ Santosh Kumar Singh IND 0 Literate 40 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Satish Kumar Tiwari RCP 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 11,27,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shiv Kumar Gupta JPS 5 Not Given 56 Rs 6,48,17,751 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,69,07,115 ~ 2 Crore+ Somnath LJP 0 Literate 54 Rs 2,17,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suraj Mishra IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 45,60,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 22,50,000 ~ 22 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Sevata Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.