Sevapuri (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Sevapuri (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats.

The Sevapuri Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Apna Dal (Soneylal) candidate Neel Ratan. The Sevapuri seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Sevapuri ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

sevapuri Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anju Anand Singh INC 0 Graduate 40 Rs 56,06,261 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Arvind Kumar Tripathi BSP 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 8,55,57,041 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 1,43,56,147 ~ 1 Crore+ Guru Prasad Singh Lok Bandhu Party 1 12th Pass 33 Rs 67,12,000 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ Jai Prakash Insaafwadi Party 1 12th Pass 62 Rs 51,000 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Patel AAP 1 12th Pass 57 Rs 2,65,66,854 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Chaubey IND 2 Post Graduate 42 Rs 21,72,346 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neel Ratan Singh BJP 2 12th Pass 50 Rs 1,93,73,958 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Moulik Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 1,21,49,100 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,58,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Surendra Jan Adhikar Party 2 Graduate 44 Rs 2,44,50,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Surendra Singh Patel SP 1 Literate 64 Rs 4,17,32,708 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 11,39,699 ~ 11 Lacs+

sevapuri Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Neel Ratan Apna Dal (Soneylal) 1 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,38,08,953 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Akhilesh Lok Dal 0 Graduate 48 Rs 77,42,967 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashutosh Kumar IND 0 Not Given 26 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Dilip Kumar RPI(A) 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 93,000 ~ 93 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Er. Tej Bahadur Singh Patel IND 0 12th Pass 66 Rs 30,63,656 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jay Prakash Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 10,48,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Kumar Pandey BSP 5 Graduate 47 Rs 5,84,00,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 87,16,000 ~ 87 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar Chaubey IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 10,07,140 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nageshwar Bharatiya Samaj Dal 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 50,500 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyamlal Maury CPI(M) 2 12th Pass 58 Rs 40,11,141 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 49,989 ~ 49 Thou+ Suralidhar IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 1,30,91,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Singh Patel SP 2 Literate 59 Rs 3,53,88,932 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 20,49,765 ~ 20 Lacs+ Vibhuti Narayan Singh IND 1 Graduate 63 Rs 1,24,11,374 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,85,932 ~ 15 Lacs+ Vijay Pratap Bharti Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 26,500 ~ 26 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Yusuf Ittehad-E-Millait Council 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 2,44,399 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

sevapuri Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Surendra SP 2 Literate 50 Rs 1,45,22,258 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 28,20,519 ~ 28 Lacs+ Akhilesh LD 0 Others 43 Rs 27,18,753 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Pratap BJP 1 Graduate 48 Rs 96,30,870 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 4,48,240 ~ 4 Lacs+ Dr. Omkar Singh Patel QED 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 93,24,781 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harshvardhan INC 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 4,28,26,877 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,87,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Harshvardhan Singh RLM 0 Literate 62 Rs 42,79,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manish BSP 1 8th Pass 41 Rs 1,64,58,578 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,82,517 ~ 14 Lacs+ Neelratan AD 1 12th Pass 40 Rs 82,00,000 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rambilas Saigal SSD 0 Graduate 33 Rs 2,08,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ Ramjeet PMSP 0 12th Pass 67 Rs 18,22,309 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramsakha JKP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 27,15,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 2,90,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Tej Bahadur Singh Patel IND 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 8,77,454 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Wahab Ali IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 80,200 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

