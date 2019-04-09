Senior citizens disappointed that manifestos of political parties don’t mention their concerns

There is a strong sense of disappointment among senior citizens who say they feel neglected that political parties have not included their concerns in the election manifestos. At Dignity Foundation, which has more than 40,000 members across the country, the founder, 71-year-old Dr Sheilu Sreenivasan, said such is the lack of awareness among political parties about problems faced by senior citizens that hardly any have spoken about it in their election manifestos.

“There are 110 million senior citizens in the country. With the increase in longevity and an approximate 20 per cent of the population slated to be above 60 years by 2030, we expected that political parties would take some note about us,” said Sreenivasan, who was also instrumental in setting up the Maharashtra government’s institute of empowered and productive ageing at Yashada.

She said NGOs have undertaken private initiatives by setting up “laughter clubs” and recreation centres in some cities so that senior citizens can interact with each other and keep problems like depression and loneliness at bay.

“Ahead of elections, we want netas to address our concerns and issues,” she added. For instance, there are at least three lakh senior citizens in Pune. Apart from the middle and upper middle class group, many are very poor people who cannot even access proper healthcare despite government schemes.

According to some senior citizens, voting is their priority as they feel it makes a difference in their lives. But the concessions given are limited to either travel subsidy or higher interest rates, they said. Many said the government needs to make more efforts to take care of the overall mental and physical health of senior citizens.

Kiran Mahankar of Dignity Foundation says they get a minimum of 25 calls per month on their helpline related to family disputes or harassment of senior citizen by family members. “We do have a panel to address psychosocial issues but again, these are private initiatives,” he said.